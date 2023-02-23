David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SENNETT — The former Munchies in Grant Avenue Plaza will become a Mexican restaurant by this spring.

Partners Pedro Alonso and Roberto Lazaro hope to open Costa Grande in the Sennett plaza by the middle of March, they told The Citizen in its dining room on Tuesday.

Alonso is also a partner at Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in Syracuse. He will run the front of the new restaurant's house, while Lazaro will be the chef. Costa Granda will feature enchiladas, burritos and more traditional Mexican cuisine with some modern twists, Alonso said. But it will stand apart from similar restaurants in the area by focusing on seafood dishes, among other differences.

The partners decided to open a restaurant in Cayuga County due to its rising Hispanic population, which is up 30% since 2013, according to U.S. Census data.

Also, there are currently no Mexican restaurants in the Auburn area, Alonso said, though there are Tex-Mex ones like Mesa Grande Taqueria and Moe's Southwest Grill in Auburn, a location of Chipotle opening nearby on Grant Avenue in Sennett, and another Mexican restaurant, Casa Azteca, opening this year in Aurelius.

"It's a big town. To not have a Mexican restaurant here is a shame," Alonso said. "Why should people have to drive all the way to Syracuse if we can have a place for them over here?"

Alonso himself is from Guatemala, and came to New York state about 12 years ago. He opened his Syracuse restaurant, his first, two years ago. Lazaro, who is Mexican, has worked in kitchens for 12 years, and in New York state for five. Like Alonso, he saw an opportunity in the local restaurant landscape. Most of the Mexican restaurants in Syracuse have basically "the same menu," he said.

"We're doing something very different here," he said. "Authentic Mexican food."

After installing booths and lighting, Alonso and Lazaro will be ready to open Costa Grande as soon as they receive their certificate of occupancy. The spacious restaurant will seat about 45 at first, but the partners already plan to expand. Those plans include larger bathrooms and a bar serving margaritas and more near the entrance. Alcohol will not be available when the restaurant opens.

Likewise, Costa Grande will begin with about 15 staff, Alonso said, and will probably grow from there. He and Lazaro have received a lot of interest in the restaurant since posting a "coming soon" sign in its window two months ago, from Auburn Movieplex 10 filmgoers scoping out a future place to eat to people looking for a new place to work.

"We're just hoping we do well over here," Alonso said. "Hopefully people like us, and we can create a good opportunity for them as well."

If you go WHAT: Costa Grande Mexican restaurant WHEN: Opening planned for March; hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays WHERE: Grant Avenue Plaza, next to Auburn Movieplex 10, 360 Grant Ave., Sennett INFO: Website coming soon