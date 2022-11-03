Mexican restaurant to open in former Buffalo Wild Wings in Aurelius

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After sitting empty for more than five years, the former Buffalo Wild Wings in Fingerlakes Crossing in Aurelius will become a new restaurant.

Mexican restaurant Casa Azteca will open in the 1624 Clark St. Road space in four to five months, said Fernando Reyes, a partner in the restaurant with Jose Reyes.

The partners currently operate two other restaurants in the Finger Lakes region: Casa Mezcal: Flavors of Mexico in Bath, and Old Mexico Restaurant & Cantina in Ithaca.

Reyes told The Citizen they chose Auburn as the site of their third restaurant as part of their plan to expand throughout the region.

"We're trying to go around the whole Finger Lakes," he said. "We feel like here in New York there aren't a lot of Mexican restaurants. It's a really big opportunity for us."

The restaurant property is owned by Northeast Capital Group, of Ramapo, which purchased the Fingerlakes Crossing shopping center for $13.1 million in 2017.

The partners originally considered opening in the former Connie's Tex-Mex on State Street, since it closed in 2020. But the former Buffalo Wild Wings, which closed in 2017, offered a bigger space in a better location. The space is beautiful, Reyes said, but needs a little work. Once renovated as Casa Azteca, the indoor space and patio area will seat about 260 people.

The menu will feature traditional Mexican food, with vegetarian and vegan options, as well as a full bar with 18 draught lines. Reyes said the menu draws from several Mexican states, including Oaxaca, Puebla and Sonora. Along with more familiar options like tacos and queso will be less familiar ones like mariscada, a stew with mussels, shrimp, calamari and other shellfish.

"Every mom in Mexico likes to cook every day, so everything we make is traditional," Reyes said. "People get confused with Tex-Mex. But we're from Mexico, so we actually know what Mexican food is."