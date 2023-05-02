Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, a new Mexican restaurant will open in the Auburn area this week.

Costa Grande, located in the former Munchies in Grant Avenue Plaza in Sennett, will open on Thursday, May 4.

The restaurant is owned by partners Pedro Alonso and Roberto Lazaro. Alonso is also a partner at Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in Syracuse. Lazaro will serve as the new restaurant's chef.

Costa Grande will feature traditional Mexican cuisine like enchiladas and burritos with modern twists, the partners told The Citizen in February, as well as a focus on seafood dishes.

They decided to open a restaurant in Cayuga County due to its growing Hispanic population, which is up 30% since 2013.

"It's a big town. To not have a Mexican restaurant here is a shame," Alonso said. "Why should people have to drive all the way to Syracuse if we can have a place for them over here?"

