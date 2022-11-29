 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RETAIL

Michaels in Auburn to host grand opening celebration

Michaels

Michaels will open in Auburn Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.

 David Wilcox, The Citizen

Two weeks after opening, the Auburn location of arts and crafts retailer Michaels will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The event will begin with a ribbon-cutting with local officials at 9 a.m. and continue with free crafts, maker demonstrations, giveaways, face painting, local food and more.

In a news release, Michaels said its Auburn Plaza location at 217 Grant Ave. is a "sleeker, simpler Michaels" with self-checkouts, a custom framing center and "a curated assortment of the most popular supplies and componentry across arts, crafts, framing, floral, kids’ crafts, DIY, yarn, beading, and scrapbooking to inspire makers’ creativity." The self-service store is one of several Michaels is opening.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Auburn community to their new Michaels!” store manager Liz Sugar said. “With many of our team members being local themselves, we are all thrilled to offer the best of Michaels to Auburn’s creative community of makers, teachers, small business owners and more. Everyone is welcome at our craft table!”

The Texas-headquartered retail chain opened its Auburn location, one of about 1,250 in America and Canada, in a 24,000-square-foot former Bed Bath & Beyond. The chain said the location has created "numerous" full- and part-time jobs, but a representative did not respond to a request by The Citizen for the number of jobs.

For more information about Michaels, visit michaels.com.

