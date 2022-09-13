Michaels scheduled to open in Auburn Plaza in November

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It's later than originally planned, but the Auburn location of Michaels should still be open in time for the holiday season.

The arts and crafts retailer is scheduled to open its store in Auburn Plaza on Grant Avenue in early November, a slight delay from its original date of late summer.

Michael Wachs of Auburn Associates, the plaza's owner, provided the new date to The Citizen on Tuesday.

Signage for the retailer was recently installed at the 24,000-square-foot store, and on the plaza's directory. A banner at the store also encourages those interested in working there to visit michaels.com.

Michaels will fill a void in Auburn created by the closure of fellow arts and crafts retail chain A.C. Moore, which left the plaza in spring 2020. Discount supermarket chain Aldi moved into that space, on the north end of the plaza, in February 2021. Michaels will move into the space previously occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond, which closed in February. Crews could be seen working inside the space on Tuesday.

Headquartered in Texas, Michaels has about 1,250 stores in America and Canada. Its selection includes materials for painting, knitting and other hobbies, as well as home décor and seasonal items.

In April, Adam Wachs of Auburn Associates told The Citizen that the chain approached the plaza's owners about opening a store there.

"They've been eager to enter for a bit," he said. "A lot of retailers are very hot and aggressive toward the Auburn marketplace."