Michaels to open in Auburn Plaza tomorrow

The long-awaited Auburn Plaza opening of arts and crafts retailer Michaels will take place Friday, Nov. 18.

The store will open at 9 a.m. that day, according to signage in its windows. Signs designating curbside pickup spaces have been installed in front of the store in the parking lot.

The 24,000-square-foot store replaces Bed Bath & Beyond, which closed in February. Michaels also gives the plaza a new arts and crafts retailer after the closure of A.C. Moore in spring 2020.

Headquartered in Texas, Michaels has about 1,250 stores in America and Canada. Its selection includes materials for painting, knitting and other hobbies, as well as home décor and seasonal items.

In April, Adam Wachs of plaza owner Auburn Associates told The Citizen that Michaels approached the owner about opening a store there. The retailer brings the plaza back to about 99% occupancy.

"It's another incredibly exciting addition," Wachs said at the time. "We're very excited about the long-term vision for the plaza (and) Michaels certainly adds to that."