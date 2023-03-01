Milk production in New York state is continuing to rise.

After making gains of 2.8% in December as compared to the previous year, production climbed 3.5% in January over the total production recorded in January 2022.

According to the latest report for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Northeast Region, milk production in January totaled 1.34 billion pounds, compared to 1.29 billion pounds in January 2022. Production in December 2022 totaled 1.32 billion pounds.

The number of milking cows in the state in January was 630,000 — an increase of 10,000 from January 2022. Per-cow milk production was 2,130 pounds, an increase of 40 pounds from the previous year.

The average milk price received by New York farmers in December, at $24.90 per hundredweight, was down $1.10 from November 2022 but up $2.90 from December 2021.