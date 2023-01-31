 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AGRICULTURE

Milk production on the rise in New York state

Cows
The Citizen file

Milk production in New York state made gains in December, and while the price received by dairy farmers fell, it was still substantially higher than the previous year.

According to the latest report for the U.S. Department  of Agriculture's Northeast Region, milk production in December 2022 totaled 1.32 billion pounds, up 2.8 percent from the year before.

The average milk price received by New York farmers in November, at $26 per hundredweight, was down $0.70 from October 2022 but still up $4.70 from November 2021.

The number of milking cows in the state in December was 630,000 — an increase of 10,000 from December 2021. Per-cow milk production was 2,100 pounds in December, an increase of 25 pounds from the previous year.

