AGRICULTURE

Milk production, prices remain strong in New York state

Cows
The Citizen file

Milk production and the price received by dairy farmers are both holding strong in New York state.

The latest report for the U.S. Department  of Agriculture's Northeast Region shows that production during October totaled 1.31 billion pounds, which is up 1.7 percent from the year before. The average milk price received by New York farmers in September, at $26 per hundredweight, is up $0.10 from August and up $7.10 from September 2021.

Milk production in New York was higher than neighboring Pennsylvania, which was up 1 percent from the previous year, and Vermont, which saw  an increase of 0.5 percent from October 2021.

The number of milking cows in the state was 625,00 in September, down from 628,000 the previous year, and per-cow production increased from 2,050 pounds to 2,095.

