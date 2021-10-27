Milk production up in New York but prices stagnant

Milk production is on the rise in New York but the price dairy farmers receive has remained largely unchanged.

The latest report for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Northeast Region shows that production during September totaled 1.27 billion pounds, up 1.8 percent from September 2020. The average milk price received by New York farmers in August 2021, at $18.20 per hundredweight, is up $0.10 from July 2021 but unchanged from August a year ago.