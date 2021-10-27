 Skip to main content
AGRICULTURE

Milk production up in New York but prices stagnant

Cows
The Citizen file

Milk production is on the rise in New York but the price dairy farmers receive has remained largely unchanged.

The latest report for the U.S. Department  of Agriculture's Northeast Region shows that production during September totaled 1.27 billion pounds, up 1.8 percent from September 2020. The average milk price received by New York farmers in August 2021, at $18.20 per hundredweight, is up $0.10 from July 2021 but unchanged from August a year ago.

The number of milking cows in the state increased to 628,00 in September, up from 626,000 the previous year.

