Both Mirbeau Inn & Spas in Skaneateles and Plymouth, Massachusetts, recently received Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star awards.
According to a news release, Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises.
Among the awards, Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck earned a Recommended Award in its first year in the program. The properties are showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.
"Each of the Mirbeau properties aims to be a restful getaway whose ambience and classic pleasures provide balance to guests’ busy lifestyles," the company said in a statement. "In the heart of New York’s Finger Lakes wine region, the 34-room French Country-style Mirbeau Inn & Spa Skaneateles is tucked into 10 acres of Monet-inspired pond gardens, forest, and close to a quaint village. Mirbeau Inn & Spa Plymouth is a sophisticated 50-room retreat, reminiscent of a French country estate, with 20 spa treatment rooms, beautifully landscaped Monet gardens, a tranquil waterfall, and Koi fishponds. Just two hours north of New York City, Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck is located in the center of the village’s historic downtown, and reminiscent of an old-world chic Parisian hotel with an elegant spa. Their newest resort in Beacon, NY, is due to break ground in 2023."
“We take great pleasure that our resorts have earned Forbes Travel Guide Ratings for 2023," Michael Dal Pos, CEO of The Mirbeau Companies, said. "This award signifies that our properties offer an excellent hospitality experience, and we are very proud of our commitment to the highest level of service.”