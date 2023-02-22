"Each of the Mirbeau properties aims to be a restful getaway whose ambience and classic pleasures provide balance to guests’ busy lifestyles," the company said in a statement. "In the heart of New York’s Finger Lakes wine region, the 34-room French Country-style Mirbeau Inn & Spa Skaneateles is tucked into 10 acres of Monet-inspired pond gardens, forest, and close to a quaint village. Mirbeau Inn & Spa Plymouth is a sophisticated 50-room retreat, reminiscent of a French country estate, with 20 spa treatment rooms, beautifully landscaped Monet gardens, a tranquil waterfall, and Koi fishponds. Just two hours north of New York City, Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck is located in the center of the village’s historic downtown, and reminiscent of an old-world chic Parisian hotel with an elegant spa. Their newest resort in Beacon, NY, is due to break ground in 2023."