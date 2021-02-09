Missed broadband connections could mean missed opportunities for rural upstate NY

One effect of the coronavirus pandemic has been more people moving from cities to more affordable, greener areas where they can work remotely.

That description fits many parts of rural upstate New York, and presents an opportunity for the region as it continues to fight population declines.

However, high-speed internet access is still not a given in parts of the region, which can be a deal-breaker for newcomers like Marlena Newcomb.

She takes online university classes and her fiance is a computer programmer, who can work remotely. So, when they were looking for a house this past year, to relocate from the more expensive Pacific Northwest, Newcomb said, "Whenever we saw a property that we liked on a website like Zillow or Redfin, we would just reach out to the listing agent," to ask, "Can you tell us for sure that it has high speed internet?"

With flexibility in choosing their new hometown, the couple looked in parts of Vermont, all the way out to the eastern coast of Maine. In the Adirondacks, she said, some realtors didn’t blink at the internet question. Others found it strange.