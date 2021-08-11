Monthly Auburn forum announces new venue, topics

The Wednesday Morning Roundtable, a monthly civic forum in Auburn, has announced a new partnership with Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Future editions of the forum will take place at the church, 17 Nelson St., Auburn.

Now in its 12th year, the Wednesday Morning Roundtable will continue Sept. 15 with a program on county, state and federal redistricting. The Oct. 20 forum will feature Auburn City Council candidates. Programs consist of a brief introduction, 35-minute presentation and 15-minute Q&A.

At Westminster, forums will take place in the sanctuary space, which can fit more than 600 people socially distanced. The church's social room will host refreshments and networking. The church is also close to the city of Auburn's downtown parking garage, which offers two hours of covered parking for free.

The Wednesday Morning Roundtable continues to welcome new members, its steering committee said in a news release. Membership includes access to a new private Facebook page where videos of forums will be posted. The membership fee is $85, and the soft deadline to register for participation in 2021-2022 programs is Aug. 31.