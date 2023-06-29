MORAVIA — Village of Moravia residents are suggesting changes they want to see in their community through an economic development grant.

Around 60 people attended a meeting Wednesday night to get community input on possible uses for the $2.25 million New York Forward grant the village has secured.

In February, the village was announced as one of the central New York region winners of funding for the program, which is focused on bringing government funding to smaller areas hoping to revitalize their downtowns. Moravia's original application for the program included a $6.5 million plan with 18 proposed projects, half of which would either renovate or restore nine buildings on Main Street in the village. Other projects included on the application were improvements to Ethel Fuller Park, providing broadband service in public areas and creating a history trail.

Phil Schaeffing, associate and senior planner/urban designer for Stantec, the state's consulting firm for New York Forward projects in central New York, talked about the program's intent at Wednesday's event held at the village fire station.

"This funding is meant to go towards making projects happen that will create new public spaces, that will turn empty buildings into new uses, and that generally will help make downtown an even better place for you, the residents, your neighbors," he said. "Make it a place that neighbors want to stop by and spend money at local businesses and just generally contribute to the economy and character here at the village."

While all project ideas are being encouraged at this stage, Schaeffing later noted that when applications are being turned in for the program, it is helpful for these potential projects to have additional funding largely secured, along with project drawings and ownership of the site.

"What we will be doing through this planning process starting today and through this fall is to ultimately develop what's called a strategic investment plan and that plan is going to talk a little bit about what the village is like today, what's going really well, what can be improved, what sort of challenges you're facing and then it's going to have a list of projects that are recommended by a local planning committee for the state to consider for this implementation funding," Schaeffing said. "These are meant to be projects that are more than just an idea, they're pretty far along, they own the property, they have a lot of their funding lined up and they need a little more money to be able to get over that hump and to break ground and get going."

That strategic investment plan is meant to be "sort of the road map not just for this New York Forward plan and implementation funds, but even going into the future as the village pursues other funding sources, looks at other projects, this sort of sets the stage" for other possible improvements in the future beyond this funding, he continued.

This process is a partnership between Moravia's local NY Forward planning committee — which includes village residents and business owners — the community, the state and Stantec, and other consulting firms. Schaeffing later said consultants will be able to help out with fleshing out aspects of these potential projects.

In October, the local planning committee will submit the projects and the amount of money requested for each to the state, which will ultimately approve which endeavors get funded.

Schaeffing emphasized the importance of implementable projects as opposed to simply "good ideas" that don't have a way forward at the movement and said the projects should be large enough to make an impact in the downtown area. Another requirement of the selected projects is that ground can be broken on them within two two years of getting the funding.

Schaeffing also noted that "for new building projects, there are certain energy efficiency requirements that the state wants those projects to be able to make to be able to meet the state's climate goals."

Megan Morsch of Highland Planning, the public engagement consultant for central New York's NY Forward winners, asked people in the audience to write down project ideas and priorities they would like to see within these projects. Groups formed tables were asked to put together their top top priorities. At least one person from each group presented their conclusions.

Priorities and ideas mentioned included preserving and acknowledging the village's history, economic development, new shops and restaurants, parking and improvements to the Ethel Fuller Park.

After the kickoff meeting, resident Lee Iannone said she was happy with how it went.

"I loved how many people showed up for it, I love that they're getting our opinions on things and the generational amount of history that was in this room was amazing," she said.

The village of Moravia's website said project proposals need to be turned in by July 23 to be considered by the local planning committee.

