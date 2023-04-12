A national manufacturer of infrastructure equipment has acquired a Cayuga County company.

St. Louis-based Core & Main announced this week that it recently closed on the purchase of UPSCO, a manufacturing company based in Moravia that provides utility infrastructure products and services.

The company said that UPSCO has sales offices in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. It was named one of the 2021 Best Companies to work for in New York by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group.

“UPSCO has earned a trusted reputation for providing its customers with best-in-class products and services to build and remediate utility infrastructure," Core & Main Chief Executive Officer Steve LeClair said in a news release. "UPSCO’s prefabricated meter set offering aligns well with our existing meter business and fabrication capabilities. We share the commitment to furthering reliable infrastructure and are excited to work together to continue delivering high-quality customer service to our combined customer base.”

According to Core & Main, UPSCO was established in 1965 and "pioneered the development of the prefabricated meter set for the natural gas industry." Since then, UPSCO has continuously adapted and grown to support the evolving needs of its customers through its fabrication, distribution and service capabilities, which positions the company as a single-stop source for utility and underground infrastructure needs.

Core & Main said that UPSCO provides utilities, contractors and material integrators with expert knowledge of locally specified energy infrastructure products. It offers a broad range of products and services, including meter sets, pipes, valves, fittings and fusible piping solutions to satisfy the unique specifications of its customers.

“We share UPSCO’s commitment to providing high quality products and service for reliable utility infrastructure,” Core & Main President Brad Cowles said in a statement. “Their pipe, valve and fitting product distribution and fusible HDPE offerings leverage our existing expertise, and our combined offerings will allow us to better serve both new and existing utilities and contractors. Our shared cultural values, commitment to repairing and building our nation’s infrastructure and expertise strongly position us for continued growth well into the future.”

“At UPSCO, we’ve spent more than 50 years distinguishing our leadership through strong values and trusted relationships with our loyal customers,” UPSCO co-owner Andy Boos said. “Core & Main shares these same principles and we are excited to bring our companies together.”

“I am confident that by joining Core & Main, our team members will benefit from the increased development and expansion opportunities available in a larger organization. We look forward to continuing to support our customers with an even broader product and service offering as part of the Core & Main family,” UPSCO co-owner Dan Pajak said.

Core & Main is a specialized distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. It has about 320 locations across the U.S. and a workforce of about 4,500.