Moravia school district opening fitness center to the public

The Moravia Central School District is opening up its fitness center to anyone living in the district.

The district announced this week that in an effort to focus on the social and emotional wellness of the entire community, the fitness center at the high school will be available to all district residents beginning Monday, Sept. 13.

As a part of the program, district residents can create a free membership account through the online registration program RhinoFit, which can be accessed through the district website. Residents will be asked to upload a current photo of themselves for identification purposes at the facility.

People with memberships will be allowed to reserve one 45 minute reservation each day. Cardio space is limited to four bikes, two treadmills and three ellipticals.

The district said that screenings and temperature checks will take place upon arrival and that face coverings must be worn at all times.

The facility will be operating at 50% capacity (maximum of 30), and visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and stay six feet apart.