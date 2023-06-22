Moravia residents next week can learn more about the process for determining how the village will spend a $2.25 million state economic development grant.

A public kickoff meeting for the New York Forward grant process is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Moravia Fire Department, 36 Keeler Ave.

The southern Cayuga County village was among handful of winners from around the state announced, and the only in the county, for the new program that's bringing government funding to smaller communities looking to revitalization their downtown areas. In a ceremony held in February in Homer, state Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez announced the central New York Region winners, which included Moravia.

New York Forward is modeled after the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which has been awarding grants to larger population centers for several years. The city of Auburn won the DRI award of $10 million in 2018.

Gov. Kathy Hochul launched the NY Forward program in the 2022-23 state budget. Each of the 10 regional economic development councils could select either two winners, with both receiving $4.5 million awards, or three recipients — one for a $4.5 million grant and two $2.25 million prizes. In central New York, the village of Phoenix in Oswego County was awarded $4.5 million while the village of Hamilton in Madison County and Moravia landed $2.25 million awards.

Moravia's application outlined a $6.5 million plan withh 18 proposed projects, half of which would either renovate or restore nine buildings on Main Street in the village. Other projects include improvements to Ethel Fuller Park, providing broadband service in public areas and the creation of a history trail.

Cayuga Economic Development Agency, which worked with the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development to help local villages with their applications, announced next week's meeting on its Facebook page.

"Come learn about the New York Forward planning process and share your vision for the revitalization of downtown Moravia!" CEDA said.

