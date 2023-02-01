More Mesa: Downtown Auburn restaurant reopens after expansion

I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more.
The restaurant added another storage cooler, which will especially come in handy during the summer when there's more product on hand, Adessa said. The extra room for food preparation will also be welcome news to the staff of 20 to 25, who had to work in tight quarters before the expansion. New sinks and a dishwasher will also help make the kitchen's operation more efficient overall.
There are no changes to Mesa Grande's menu or services at this time, Adessa continued. The restaurant considered adding a takeout entrance at the former Thirsty Pug, as that's become an increasingly bigger part of its business since the COVID-19 pandemic began. For now, the restaurant will focus on making takeout easier to grab and go from the front counter where customers order.
"The food was still getting out the front quickly enough," Adessa said. "The real bottleneck was getting everything prepped quickly back there."
