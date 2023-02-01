More Mesa: Downtown Auburn restaurant reopens after expansion

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Twelve years after opening, Mesa Grande Taqueria feels right to its manager for the first time.

The downtown Auburn Mexican restaurant reopened Wednesday after completing a two-week expansion. It now has about double the kitchen space, manager Christopher Adessa told The Citizen.

That space, taken from what was previously Thirsty Pug Craft Beer in Genesee Center, will give the staff of Mesa Grande more storage and more room to work, Adessa said.

"It's built the way it's supposed to be," he said. "It's nice to have it set up the right way finally."

The restaurant added another storage cooler, which will especially come in handy during the summer when there's more product on hand, Adessa said. The extra room for food preparation will also be welcome news to the staff of 20 to 25, who had to work in tight quarters before the expansion. New sinks and a dishwasher will also help make the kitchen's operation more efficient overall.

There are no changes to Mesa Grande's menu or services at this time, Adessa continued. The restaurant considered adding a takeout entrance at the former Thirsty Pug, as that's become an increasingly bigger part of its business since the COVID-19 pandemic began. For now, the restaurant will focus on making takeout easier to grab and go from the front counter where customers order.

"The food was still getting out the front quickly enough," Adessa said. "The real bottleneck was getting everything prepped quickly back there."

If you go WHAT: Mesa Grande Taqueria WHEN: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m. Sundays WHERE: Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn INFO: Call (315) 252-6252 or visit facebook.com/mesagrandetaqueria or mesagrandetaqueria.com

Gallery: Mesa Grande Taqueria in Auburn expands kitchen Mesa 1 Mesa 2 Mesa 3 Mesa 4 Mesa 5