 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

More Mesa: Downtown Auburn restaurant reopens after expansion

  • 0

I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more.

Twelve years after opening, Mesa Grande Taqueria feels right to its manager for the first time.

The downtown Auburn Mexican restaurant reopened Wednesday after completing a two-week expansion. It now has about double the kitchen space, manager Christopher Adessa told The Citizen.

That space, taken from what was previously Thirsty Pug Craft Beer in Genesee Center, will give the staff of Mesa Grande more storage and more room to work, Adessa said.

"It's built the way it's supposed to be," he said. "It's nice to have it set up the right way finally." 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The restaurant added another storage cooler, which will especially come in handy during the summer when there's more product on hand, Adessa said. The extra room for food preparation will also be welcome news to the staff of 20 to 25, who had to work in tight quarters before the expansion. New sinks and a dishwasher will also help make the kitchen's operation more efficient overall.

People are also reading…

There are no changes to Mesa Grande's menu or services at this time, Adessa continued. The restaurant considered adding a takeout entrance at the former Thirsty Pug, as that's become an increasingly bigger part of its business since the COVID-19 pandemic began. For now, the restaurant will focus on making takeout easier to grab and go from the front counter where customers order.

"The food was still getting out the front quickly enough," Adessa said. "The real bottleneck was getting everything prepped quickly back there."

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Boeing's Final 747 Leaves the Factory Today

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News