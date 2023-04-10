Jazz musician Charlie Bertini's mother religiously sent him newspaper clippings about AppleJazz, a concert he had annually for 30 years in the Cortland area.

He saved them for years, not realizing they would be among the key evidence for winning a trademark fight against corporate giant Apple Inc. in a decision handed down last week, blocking Apple's use of Apple Music as a trademark.

The origin of AppleJazz dates to 1984 with an idea as his family in Cortland planned a party for his brother's, James Bertini's, graduation from Brooklyn Law School.

"It was some of Jim's friends and the family," Charlie Bertini, an internationally known jazz trumpet player, recalled Thursday.

Bertini said his father, Fulvio "Bert" Bertini, suggested Charlie call some of his fellow musicians to jam.

"I said, 'We don't jam for parties. I'm a professional musician,'" Charlie Bertini told him.

So his father suggested planning an event and charging admission. Charlie agreed and his father quickly arranged to have it in June in the basement of the Sirloin Saloon on Route 281 in Cortlandville.

Two hundred people paid $5 each to attend the first, unnamed concert.

"We said we should get together and do this every year," Charlie Bertini said.

The first AppleJazz concert was June 13, 1985 in the Holiday Inn banquet hall in Cortland.

"Because of Cortland being apple country, we called it AppleJazz," Charlie Bertini said.

That name became the basis for Bertini's business, AppleJazz Records. It also set him on course for a seven-year trademark court battle.

AppleJazz was moved the next year to the Dwyer Memorial Park pavilion on Little York Lake, which could accommodate 306 people. It relocated for one year to the Cortland Country Music Park in Cortlandville in 1991 or 1992 before returning to Little York, where it continued until 2015.

The concert became popular, with people bringing beer, wine and food and donating to sponsor the venue and sound system to hold down ticket costs, Charlie Bertini said.

"This became a big thing," he said. "It was a cool and unique environment. ... It was almost like a private party. You wouldn't want to miss it."

Bertini moved to Florida in 1973, where he still lives, and the AppleJazz concert was always been held in June just before the annual St. Anthony's Festival, a family tradition for the Bertinis.

"I played in the Old Timers Band and enjoyed my Italian heritage," he said.

Charlie Bertini said he started AppleJazz Records in 1991 to sell recordings based on AppleJazz concerts and his studio recordings. It expanded to record and publish the work of independent musicians.

"I recorded AppleJazz concerts," he said. "It all started there."

Apple began the music streaming service Apple Music in 2015 and filed for a federal trademark. It has grown to tens of millions of subscribers.

Apple has a reputation for staunchly protecting its trademark rights, James Bertini warned his brother.

"When Apple Inc. wanted to trademark Apple Music, he knew if they got the trademark for Apple Music, they would shut me down," Charlie Bertini said. "He said, 'This is yours and you need to protect it.' He said, 'You wouldn't be able to have AppleJazz concerts and record.'"

Apple did not respond to a request for comment this week. While the company can appeal Tuesday's ruling, it is not likely to be taken up by a higher court, James Bertini said.

A service mark registered in 1991 for AppleJazz in New York state does not provide the same level of protection as a federal trademark, James Bertini told his brother.

After the Apple Music trademark application was filed, there was a three-month public comment period, during which Charlie Bertini filed his challenge to protect AppleJazz while he sought his own trademark.

James Bertini said he faced a dozen lawyers representing Apple Music during the legal challenge.

"They ridiculed Charlie, saying he made next to nothing and we (Apple Inc.) are a huge company," James Bertini said. "They tried to ridicule Central New York as apple -growing country."

"This started in Cortland County and I'm proud of it," Charlie Bertini said. "I never went to college, my music education was in Cortland County."

"AppleJazz is a quality name," he said. "It's a brand. That brand has a reputation. That's what I'm trying to protect."

While Apple pressed the Bertinis for records proving AppleJazz's lineage, the Bertinis were ready.

"It was critical, absolutely critical," James Bertini said. "Since he didn't have a registered trademark already, he had to prove his trademark with sales and revenue and promotion. He had all those. Also the band pictures they took every year. You can see the aging process. Everyone got a little older."

Apple lawyers insisted AppleJazz was a small, local operation with no broader business ventures, but Charlie Bertini provided information on sales of T-shirts and recordings around the world, James Bertini said.

He also had proof that the concerts drew visitors from around the world, including England, Egypt, Australia and Cameroon. His sister Cathy Bertini's position as executive director of the World Food Program from 1992 to 2002 brought in people who became aware of his musical exploits.

Since the AppleJazz and Apple Music names were similar and both were in the entertainment field, only one could hold the trademark. It came down to proving which had used it first.

Apple claimed its use of the name dated back to the purchase of the Apple Records trademark from the Beatles in 1968.

While a trademark court agreed, an appeals court rejected Apple's contention. It concluded Apple Music was too dissimilar to Apple Records.

"I can't imagine what Apple spent to lose this case," Charlie Bertini said.

The Bertinis said meticulous recordkeeping and folders full of mementoes was the key.

"I saved everything," Charlie Bertini said. "They said I had to show continuous use of AppleJazz. I said, 'No problem.'"