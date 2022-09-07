National Bank of Groton again earns top rating

In a news release, the bank, with a branch in the village of Moravia, said Bauer rates every federally-insured U.S. bank with the same strict standards, and to earn Bauer’s top rating of 5 stars, the bank must excel in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, loan quality and more.

“The First National Bank of Groton has capital levels well in excess of what regulators consider to be ‘adequate’. That capital buffer is what will help The First National Bank of Groton weather any downturn that may head our way, just as it has in the past. Capital is King in the banking business,” BauerFinancial President Karen Dorway said in a statement. “It’s what enables a bank to continue business as usual even as those around it struggle. What you want is a bank with high capital levels, strong loan underwriting and solid profits, and that’s what you have with The First National Bank of Groton. Neighbors and friends should feel secure in that.”