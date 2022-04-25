New Cayuga County economic development CEO hired

Cayuga County has a new economic development leader.

Bradly Broadwell, an Oswego County native who has worked in business development positions in the public and private sectors for more than 30 years, will start this week as the chief executive officer of Cayuga Strategic Solutions.

CSS is the umbrella organization that oversees two business-focused nonprofits: Cayuga Economic Development Agency and the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce. Broadwell's hiring was announced at last week's Cayuga County Industrial Development Authority meeting. The county and city of Auburn IDAs contract with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency for staffing support.

Broadwell replaces Tracy Verrier, who served as executive director for CSS from July 2016 through last September. She left for a business consulting position in the private sector.

Broadwell most recently had worked as executive director of the Fulton County Development Agency, a position he took in his hometown in 2020 after working for the state Department of Labor as a regional training and development director. His previous experience included economic development leadership or consulting work in North Carolina, Maryland and Vermont. He's also worked in the federal government at the U.S. Department of Commerce and overseas in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Mongolia.

At Thursday's Cayuga County IDA meeting, Broadwell introduced himself, saying his career goal was always to return to his hometown region. He noted that he and his wife have owned a seasonal property on the water in Fair Haven for 55 years.

"My goal was always to come back, because I've always had an affinity for the area," he said, referring to his many years in other states and countries.

On his short stint with the Fulton agency, Broadwell said "they really weren't at a stage that I could have been very helpful."

He views the role in Cayuga County as a much better fit for his experience and skills.

"I think that this is a perfect role for me because you're a mature group amongst all groups of economic development," he said.

"I've done a lot of things, but I'm a facilitator in this role," Broadwell added. "Lots of smart people ... know where they want to go; I'm just going to help take you there."

While CSS had originally aimed to fill Verrier's shoes within four months of her departure, the search was extended in part because the position itself went through a makeover of sorts, said Aileen McNabb-Coleman, a CEDA board member who was part of the search committee and a county legislator who chairs the county's Planning and Economic Development Committee.

In an interview earlier this month, she said the leaders of CSS and its agencies decided to evaluate the role before launching its search. That lead to the development of a tweaked job description with a new title, going from executive director to chief executive officer.

"They took the time to reflect on what type of leader they were going to look for," she said.

While CSS, a private entity, did not post the salary range for the CEO position in its public job opening post, McNabb-Coleman acknowledged that one reason behind the position being redefined was the pay.

According to tax filings made by CSS, Verrier's annual compensation reached $82,162 in 2020. The likelihood of finding a candidate to run Cayuga County's multifaceted economic development at that range was low, McNabb-Coleman said.

"It's very competitive out there," she said. "That was also a reason to reflect."

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

