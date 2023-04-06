David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The HideOut is in another castle.

The video game lounge that opened on State Street in Auburn in 2018 has relocated to the former Garropy's Restaurant at 1671 Clark St. Road in Aurelius. Daryl King, a partner in the business with Darryl Clark and property owner Simon Fricano, told The Citizen that the 2,500-square-foot building offers three times as much space as the previous location, plus more parking and outdoor areas.

"We wanted to expand from the beginning. We didn't want to stay stagnant," King said. "And we didn't like that area. It was right next to a bar, so there was a lot of wild activity over there."

Open beginning this week, the new location of The HideOut continues to offer the services of the old one. Its video game consoles, up to and including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S, are available to customers for $11 an hour. Its Oculus Rift S virtual reality system and more than 50 games are available for $10 a half-hour. Both are available to children for free from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays in memory of King's late friend BreAnna Byrd, of Auburn, a promotion he calls Bre Day Free Play. And more than 4,000 retro video games and more than 25 board games are available for free every day, King said.

For popular games like "Fortnite," "Beat Saber" and the 2K sports franchise, The HideOut hosts tournaments where the atmosphere rivals that of a Syracuse basketball game, King said. The space can also be rented for birthday parties, as it has Wi-Fi, tables and chairs, and a snack bar with healthy and traditional options. Soon, a digital pinball machine with more than 1,000 games will be added as well.

In the summer, when business tends to slow down, The HideOut will now be able to host outdoor events that make use of Fricano's 6.2-acre property in Aurelius. Youth won't be hiding out inside the former restaurant playing video games, but that's not the true mission of the business, King said. It's giving them a safe, fun place to go where they can socialize, with or without parental supervision.

There's even a youth volunteer program, HideOut Helpers, that rewards participants with a Visa card, game time and a T-shirt. Responsibilities include helping customers with games and cleaning.

"I believe we've kept a lot of children out of trouble by occupying their time with something fun and safe to do," King said. "We brought a lot of kids out of their shell."

If you go WHAT: The HideOut video game lounge WHEN: Open 2 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays (hours expand when school is not in session) WHERE: 1671 Clark St. Road, Aurelius INFO: Visit facebook.com/thehideoutny or thehideoutny.com

Gallery: Inside the new Aurelius location of The HideOut