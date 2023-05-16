A new pizzeria has opened in Fingerlakes Mall, giving its Café Square food court another option in time for summer.

3-C's Pizzeria is owned by brothers Michael and Joshua Casselman, of upstate New York, and a third brother who lives overseas.

Michael opened the restaurant at the mall this spring, and looks forward to running it with his wife of 17 years, Sheila, and Joshua, the mall said in a news release.

"Not only does Michael bring with him years of experience in the pizzeria and food industry, but cooking has also been a family passion for years," the mall said. "So opening a restaurant together is a dream come true!"

The pizzeria's menu includes handmade pizzas, boneless wings, traditional Italian pasta dishes like baked ziti and chicken Parmesan, and more. Gluten-free options will be added in the future.

The pizzeria is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. It joins burger restaurant Dilly's and sandwich restaurant Honey's Hoagies, which opened in November and August, respectively, in the mall's food court.

For more information, call the mall at (315) 255-1188 or 3-C's at (315) 282-7570, or visit fingerlakesmall.com.