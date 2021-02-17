New public comment period open for Conquest solar farm proposal

The public can weigh in on the latest major filing by the developers of a proposed 2,000-acre solar power facility in northern Cayuga County.

Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources, a sister company of Florida Power & Light Co., has filed its proposed stipulations for what will be included in the state review of its solar project. The company seeks to install solar panels and related equipment for storing and transmitting electricity on 1,300 acres of leased or purchased private property in the town of Conquest. The remaining acreage would be secured for buffer areas.

The 130-page stipulation document, filed Feb. 8, needs to be finalized and approved before NextEra can formally submit its application for the project with the The state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. Because of the size of the project, the state board has final approval authority, rather than the town.

The project has raised concerned from some Conquest-area residents who are concerned about the impact it will have on the community's environment and quality of life. A group called the Rural Preservation and Net Conservation Benefit Coalition has secured funds for its own review of the proposal, and it has recently started circulating a petition in opposition to the project.

