New York corn, soybean on track for record harvest

Despite an extremely wet July in much of the state, farmers are expecting record yields from their corn and soybean fields this year.

According to the New York field office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, which released its latest crop forecast last week, New York's corn for grain production is forecast to come in at 83 million bushels, a 4% jump from 2020.

Area harvested is predicted at 500,000 acres, down 2%, but those fields are expected to produce 166.0 bushels per acre, up 9 bushels per acre from last year. If this yield materializes as predicted, it will set a new state record.

A similar situation is playing out with New York's soybean growers.

Total soybean harvest is predicted to come in at 17.6 million bushels, a 10% annual increase. Predicted harvest area of 325,000 acres would be a 4% increase, and the yield of 54.0 bushels per acre would go up by 3 bushels. The predicted yield would be a New York state record.

Visit www.nass.usda.gov for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0