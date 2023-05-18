The New York State Department of Labor announced a settlement this week in a wage theft case that resulted in two farm workers receiving nearly $150,000 in back wages.

According to a news release, investigators found that Lewis County dairy farm Hancor Holsteins had failed to pay its workers the overtime wages they were owed for nearly two years.

The two workers filed complaints with NYSDOL’s Division of Labor Standards claiming they were not paid for overtime hours worked for the period from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 12, 2021. Over the course of the investigation, the Department of Labor said, Hancor Holsteins admitted to investigators that they altered payroll records to reduce actual hours worked as a way to avoid paying overtime. The farm workers were not being paid overtime for hours worked past 60 hours per week as required by the Farm Laborer Fair Practice Act. Both victims received more than $74,000 each to compensate for the underpayment.

New York State’s Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act establishes that, as of January 2020, all farm workers must be paid one and a half times the regular rate of pay for any hours worked over 60 hours in a calendar week. The law also established the formation of the Farm Laborers Wage Board, which in 2022 recommended lowering the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours per week over a ten-year phase-in period, beginning in 2024. In February 2022, NYSDOL announced the adoption of the final farm labor overtime regulations, codifying the Board’s report and recommendation into law.

In July 2022, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced renewed efforts by New York state to crack down on wage theft, including nearly $3 million in recoveries through the Wage Theft Task Force, a coordinated partnership between NYSDOL, the New York State Attorney General, the New York State Insurance Fund, the New York City Department of Investigations, and Offices of District Attorneys across the state. The governor also announced launch of a new hotline, (833) 910-4378, which New Yorkers can call to report wage theft. Victims can also email labor.sm.ls.ask@labor.ny.gov for assistance.