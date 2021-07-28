New York dials up new insurance options for phones

ALBANY — Insurance coverage for cells phones can be expensive, but large numbers of consumers buy the plans because the cost of replacing or repairing a device can be a budget buster.

For years, though, many credit card companies have been offering their customers insurance coverage as long as they pay their wireless bill with the card in question.

But New York had not allowed that option until Thursday, when legislation was enacted to let consumers acquire cell phone insurance from credit card companies or banks.

While the insurance won't prevent damage or loss, it will provide reimbursement for replacing or repairing a phone, subject to the limitations and conditions of the various plans that are offered.

"Cellular phones have become essential items in both our personal and professional lives," said Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, D-Kingston, one of the sponsors of the legislation. "However, the portable nature of these devices makes them susceptible to damage, theft and mechanical breakdowns. Replacement can also be cost prohibitive."