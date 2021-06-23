New York employers prep for post-pandemic era

With most of New York’s pandemic restrictions lifted, many employers are targeting early September as the time they will return employees to regular work stations and end or limit work-from-home arrangements, business leaders say.
Business managers are thirsting for guidance on how best to make the pivot from remote or hybrid arrangements to the full-time return of workers to office settings.
“I man a hotline for our members and we’re getting flooded with calls so everyone can clarify what the requirements are and clarify what they can and cannot do,” said Frank Kerbein, director for human resources at the Business Council of the State of New York.
The approach most often being taken by employers, Kerbein said, is: “Let’s get everyone back but let’s get back into this slowly.”
Though approximately 70% of New York adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations and the state has been inching towards herd immunity levels, Kerbein said businesses will be keeping safety precautions in place.
“Statistics show that transmission didn’t happen in the workplace,” he said.”It happened in other places. But employers don’t want their workers to get sick and so they are keeping the precautions.”
Pivoting to working from home arrangements wasn’t possible for some business because of the transactional nature of their specialities or because of the need to conduct business on secure digital networks. Responding to state mandates that went into effect as infections surged last year, those employers created distances between workers and kept some of their staffers home.
According to both Kerbein and Greg Biryla, director of the New York chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, the greatest challenge facing employers now is an acute shortage of labor throughout the state.
Supplemental jobless benefits being extended to jobless workers in New Yorker -- $300 weekly checks that augment what those individuals receive in state benefits -- has made it challenging to lure some people back to work, they said.
New York is not among the 26 states that have decided to cancel extra unemployment payments before the federal funding for the program expires in September.
Biryla said the state took one step “in the right direction” last week when it restored a requirement that individuals getting unemployment pay certify that they have been searching for jobs.
NFIB members are small businesses, with the average workforce amounting to 10 employees. These employers were often unable to have their employees perform labor outside of their normal work space, he noted.
A national NFIB survey released earlier this month determined that 48% of small business owners were dealing with unfilled job openings -- a record-high level. About one third of business owners who responded to the survey reported that they raised compensation for workers as part of their retention and recruitment efforts.
Getting back to typical operating conditions is imperative for businesses that have struggled through 15 months of restrictions, Biryla said.
“For small independent businesses, these summer months are critical for their bottom line,” he said.
The hospitality industry in destination locations such as Niagara Falls, the communities along Lake Champlain and Cooperstown was hammered last summer, when the vaccines now available were still in the testing phase.
The shortage of job applicants has forced some businesses to trim their hours, noted Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls. He suggested government leaders consider supplementing the incomes of those who take jobs as opposed to those now getting the added federal checks for being without jobs.
“We’ve got to incentivize going back to work, not incentivize not working,” Morinello said.
Kerbein said the labor shortage is so acute in New York it has emerged as “a barrier that is holding up this recovery.”
Hybrid and work-from-home arrangements during the pandemic created complications for workers with children, especially when schools directed families to keep children home and take classes via the Internet, business leaders said.
“Women were dramatically impacted by that,” noted Kerbein. But he noted there is optimism that public schools across the state will reopen their physical classroom space in September.
Helping companies prepare for a post-pandemic workplace has become such an important topic for the Business Council that it will be the top theme at the organization’s annual meeting, scheduled for Sept. 22 through 24 at Bolton Landing.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com.