New York employers prep for post-pandemic era

With most of New York’s pandemic restrictions lifted, many employers are targeting early September as the time they will return employees to regular work stations and end or limit work-from-home arrangements, business leaders say.

Business managers are thirsting for guidance on how best to make the pivot from remote or hybrid arrangements to the full-time return of workers to office settings.

“I man a hotline for our members and we’re getting flooded with calls so everyone can clarify what the requirements are and clarify what they can and cannot do,” said Frank Kerbein, director for human resources at the Business Council of the State of New York.

The approach most often being taken by employers, Kerbein said, is: “Let’s get everyone back but let’s get back into this slowly.”

Though approximately 70% of New York adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations and the state has been inching towards herd immunity levels, Kerbein said businesses will be keeping safety precautions in place.

“Statistics show that transmission didn’t happen in the workplace,” he said.”It happened in other places. But employers don’t want their workers to get sick and so they are keeping the precautions.”