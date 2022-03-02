New York farmers getting higher prices for milk

The price New York farmers received for milk rose again in the final month of 2021 and is now significantly higher than it was at the same time the prior year.

According to the latest figures provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average milk price received by New York farmers in December 2021, at $22 per hundredweight, was up $0.70 from November 2021 and up $3.70 from November 2020.

The number of milking cows in the state in January, at about 620,000, was 5,000 fewer than in January 2021, and milk production in New York in January totaled 1.305 million pounds, down 0.6 percent from December 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0