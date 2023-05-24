Fluctuation in the price farmers receive for milk was on a downturn this spring, as milk production rose in New York state as the price dropped.

According to the latest report for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Northeast Region, milk production in April totaled 1.34 billion pounds, up 2.4% from April 2022.

The price received by farmers, however, at $21.80 per hundredweight, was down $0.70 from February 2023 and down $4.10 from March a year ago.

The number of milking cows in the state in April was 630,000 — an increase of 10,000 from April 2022. Per-cow milk production was 2,120 pounds, an increase of 15 pounds from the previous year.