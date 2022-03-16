New York law enforcement cracking down on impaired driving for St. Patrick's Day

Before, after and during St. Patrick's Day this year, New York state law enforcement will be targeting impaired driving.

Both state and local law enforcement agencies will be involved in a campaign intended to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes and save lives through Sunday, March 20, a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said.

"We all love celebrating St. Patrick's Day with family and friends, so make sure you're celebrating safely this year," Hochul said in the news release. "I encourage all New Yorkers to plan for a safe ride home, so you can enjoy your celebration without endangering yourself and others."

The release noted the Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated program is a major element of the state's efforts against impaired driving. Fines paid by convicted impaired drivers fund the program's work. The crackdown is sponsored by the STOP-DWI program with funding from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

A total of 47,349 tickets were given during the 2021 St. Patrick's Day campaign. A total of 1,403 impaired driving arrests were made, with 10,409 tickets issued for speeding and 1,298 for seat belt violations. By far the biggest number of tickets were 33,349 for other violations, but the news release did not clarify what kind of violations those entailed.

"The State Police urges everyone to have a plan this St. Patrick's Day. There is nothing wrong with celebrating as long as you do so responsibly. If you are drinking, don't get behind the wheel — plan ahead and make arrangements for a safe ride home," state police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in the news release. "There's simply no excuse to get behind the wheel if you're impaired. One day of celebrating can quickly turn to tragedy because of impaired driving."

