New York milk prices drop in August

Milk production in New York during August was up from the previous year, and while the price received by farmers was lower than it was in June it was still significantly higher than the previous year.

Production at New York dairies totaled 1.33 billion pounds in August, which was down 2 percent from August 2021. The average milk price, at $26.70 per hundredweight, was down $0.60 from June 2022 but still up $8.60 from the previous July.

According to the latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the number of milking cows in New York in July was about 624,000. That number was down about 4,000 from the previous year, but the average production per cow, at 2,130 pounds, was up from 2,075 pounds.