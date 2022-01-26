 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AGRICULTURE

New York milk prices drop in November but remain higher than a year ago

  • 0
Milk
Miles Higgins

The price New York farmers received for milk in November dropped from the previous month but was higher than the previous year.

According to the latest figures provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average milk price received by New York farmers in November 2021, at $21.30 per hundredweight, is down $1.40 from October 2021 but up $1.30 from November a year ago.

The number of milking cows in the state, at about 620,000, dropped by 6,000 when compared with December 2020, and milk production in New York during December 2021 totaled 1.274 million pounds, down 1.7 percent from December 2020.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Utility regulators cut National Grid rate request

Utility regulators cut National Grid rate request

Under the rate agreement approved Thursday by the state Public Service Commission, National Grid's revenues from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024, will increase by 1.4% for electricity customers the first year, and by 1.9% each in both of the following two years.

Watch Now: Related Video

How George Floyd's Murder Changed the Boardroom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News