New York milk prices drop in November but remain higher than a year ago

The price New York farmers received for milk in November dropped from the previous month but was higher than the previous year.

According to the latest figures provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average milk price received by New York farmers in November 2021, at $21.30 per hundredweight, is down $1.40 from October 2021 but up $1.30 from November a year ago.

The number of milking cows in the state, at about 620,000, dropped by 6,000 when compared with December 2020, and milk production in New York during December 2021 totaled 1.274 million pounds, down 1.7 percent from December 2020.

