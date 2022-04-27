New York milk prices up significantly from a year ago

While total production by New York dairy farms decreased slightly in March compared with the previous year, the price received by farmers was up significantly.

According to the latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, milk production in New York during March 2022 totaled 1,327 million pounds, down 0.1 percent from March 2021. The average milk price received by farmers in February 2022, at $25.40 per hundredweight, was up $0.70 from January 2022 and up $8.00 from January a year ago.

The number of cows in production decreased from about 626,000 in March 2021 to 620,000 in March 2022, and output per cow remained steady at about 2,140 pounds.

The state's price per hundredweight in February 2022 was $0.70 above the national average of $24.70.

