New York milk production, price on the rise
AGRICULTURE

Milk production and the price dairy farmers received both rose in New York last month as the number of milking cows remained steady.

Production in March totaled 1.33 billion pounds, up 0.5 percent from March 2020, according to the latest figures provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The average milk price received by New York farmers in February, at $17.40 per hundredweight, is up $0.30 from January but down $1.70 from February a year ago. The number of milking cows in the state remained unchanged at 626,000.

New York's price of $17.40 per hundredweight was $0.30 higher than the national average in February.

