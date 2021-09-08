New York state apple crop down slightly

LOCKE — Eleven-year-old Evan Chaddocks smiled wide as he held out his 11-pound bag of apples Saturday afternoon.

“We took a ride and enjoyed this beautiful day,” he said. “This is officially, for me and my dad, our last weekend of summer.”

Evan’s parents, Tom Chaddocks and Susan Reckhow, are making apple picking their new end-of-summer tradition. Driving from Syracuse, the trio said they loved seeing the rural countryside and having the opportunity to be a part of nature when visiting Grisamore Farms’ orchard in Locke.

“It’s so beautiful, and we like picking the apples and supporting local people and farmers, too,” Reckhow said. “Plus, it’s nice to get the first batch of fresh apples of the season.”

Grisamore Farms opened to the public a few weeks ago, in time for ripe Ginger Gold, Sansa and Gala apples. By mid-September, visitors can pick Cortland apples -- a crisp, sweet red apple named for Cortland County -- along with the Pink Pearl, McIntosh and Honeycrisp apples.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates the national apple crop is up 3% from last year, but down 2% from 2020 for New York state.

Joanna Cornell, co-owner of Grisamore Farms, said this summer has not been easy on their orchards.

