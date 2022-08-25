New York state comptroller: Farms weathered pandemic better than most

Farms in New York state continue to be the "engine of their local economies" and emerged from the pandemic largely unscathed by economic losses, according to a report by the state comptroller's office.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli this week said that agriculture in New York paid close to $1 billion in wages and produced roughly $3.3 billion in gross domestic product in 2021.

According to a news release, the sector has proved to be among the most resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic, losing just 1% of jobs in 2020 compared to the statewide annual employment loss of 8.7%. Both employment and wages in the farming sector grew in 2021 to reach new highs of 23,868 employees and $970.2 million in wages.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, milk is the state’s largest agricultural commodity, ranking fifth nationally in sales. The comptroller's also said that new York is also among the top producers of many other products, including other dairy products, apples, maple syrup, wine, and grapes, and roughly 9% of the state’s agricultural receipts come from crops grown for animal feed.

According to the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, there are over 33,000 farms in New York with nearly 23% of the total land area in agricultural use.

DiNapoli’s report said that much of the income earned on farms recirculates back into the farmer’s community. In addition to local taxes and the wages paid for farm workers, this includes supporting a variety of local businesses and services, making farming an engine of their local economies.

“Agriculture supports jobs and communities throughout New York,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “In addition to the growth in employment and wages in the sector, local farms contributed to the food security in their communities during the COVID pandemic as disrupted supply chains left shelves empty in many places. Agriculture, particularly the family farm, is vital to New York’s health and economy. Many of our farms face significant challenges to their bottom line, making it important for the state to ensure that this sector continues to thrive.”