New York state fall foliage report for week of Oct. 12-18

Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Oct. 12, 2022:

This is the fifth 2022 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon.

Beautiful and vibrant peak and near-peak fall foliage will arrive throughout much of Upstate New York this weekend, with gorgeous peak leaves in parts of eight regions, according to field observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

In the Adirondacks, Essex County spotters in Lake Placid predict peak foliage this weekend with near-total leaf change and very brilliant shades of yellow, gold and red. At Whiteface Mountain Ski Area, observers expect peak foliage with more than 75% leaf change and very brilliant red, orange, green, and yellow leaves. Reports from the surrounding Whiteface and Wilmington areas predict peak foliage with up to 95% color change and very brilliant shades of red and orange leaves. Peak foliage will also arrive in Clinton County, as well as in the eastern portion of the Adirondacks along Lake Champlain near Crown Point, with 95-100% leaf change predicted featuring a colorful mix of gold, yellow, orange, red, and burgundy shades. Foliage will be past-peak but still beautiful in Newcomb, with near-complete leaf change and an abundance of orange and yellow leaves. Observers note that red leaves are starting to fade and there is some leaf droppage.

In Franklin County, expect peak leaves in the Malone area with a bright mix of fall shades. Spotters reporting from Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab Lake in the southern portion of the county expect just-past-peak foliage with 95% transition, minimal droppage, and cinnamon, copper, honey, ginger, clementine, canary, mahogany, and paprika leaves of average brilliance. In Saranac Lake, foliage will be past-peak this weekend, but still beautiful, with almost complete leaf change and a bright mix of red, oranges, and yellows.

In Warren County, Queensbury spotters expect peak foliage this weekend with 90% leaf change and bright, beautiful red and orange leaves. In Hamilton County, Lake Pleasant reports predict foliage will be past-peak with nearly complete transition and plenty of yellow, orange, and red leaves of average brilliance, along with significant leaf droppage. Foliage will be past-peak in Long Lake, according to spotters who predict 90% change with average to bright seasonal shades. Reports from Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center in Benson predict past-peak foliage and very brilliant yellow and red leaves. In Herkimer County, leaves will be past-peak but still remarkable in Old Forge, featuring 95% color change highlighted by bright gold, orange, and yellow leaves.

In the Catskills, Delaware County spotters in Delhi are predicting peak and just-past-peak leaves with 80-95% color transition and stunningly brilliant shades of orange and red. In Greene County, foliage is peaking in Windham and should remain so through the weekend, with almost total change and very brilliant red, orange, yellow, and purple leaves. Peak foliage will arrive in the Town of Catskill, with very brilliant yellow and orange leaves, along with bright touches of red. In Sullivan County, foliage spotters in Liberty predict peak foliage with 70% color change and bright orange, red, and yellow leaves. Forestburgh foliage will also peak with 75% leaf change and very brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow, along with background colors of peach, wine, and green. In Ulster County, reports from Kingston predict foliage at midpoint of change with more than 50% transition and bright green, yellow, and orange leaves.

In central New York, Broome County spotters from Binghamton predict peak foliage with 70% color change and a nice palette of autumnal colors. Foliage will be at peak in Chenango County with nearly complete leaf transition near Norwich, where spotters note yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance, along with pops of red. Peak leaves are expected in Montgomery County at Schoharie Crossing in the towns of Glen and Florida, with 60% change predicted highlighted by bright yellows and oranges. In the Central New York portion of Herkimer County, spotters in Herkimer predict that foliage will be near-peak to peak with 80% color change.

Fall colors are rapidly increasing in Madison County, according to observers from Hamilton, who predict 80% color change with bright yellow, orange, and green leaves. Foliage will be about 65% changed in Cooperstown with an abundance of yellow and orange shades, along with some reds among the remaining green. Some trees have already dropped their leaves. In Schoharie County, Esperance spotters predict foliage will be near-peak with more than 50% color transition and orange, yellow, and green leaves.

Near-peak foliage will be found throughout most of the Capital-Saratoga region this weekend, with some peak leaves making their first appearances in Fulton County. Spotters reporting from the Willie Marsh Nature Trail at Peck Hill State Forest in Johnstown predict 75% color change and bright yellow and orange leaves, along with pops of red. In Albany County, spotters at Cohoes Falls predict foliage will be near-peak with 60-70% transition and average orange, yellow, and red leaves. Spotters at John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville expect leaves to be near-peak with 60-70% color transition and an abundance of average to bright yellow and orange leaves, along with some deep reds. Trees in Downtown Albany will be about 50% changed and featuring bright deep-red, yellow, orange, and green leaves.

Near-peak to peak foliage is expected in Saratoga County in Saratoga Springs, with 65% or more color change with a rainbow of fall colors, including bright reds, brilliant oranges, yellows, burgundy, ambers and green. Foliage will be near-peak throughout Rensselaer County with a good mix of bright fall colors. Look for 70-80% foliage change in the northern and eastern parts of the county, and 55-65% change in the southern and western portions.

In the Finger Lakes, foliage will be 75% changed and peak this weekend in Elmira with bright yellows and greens, along with emerging shades of orange and red. Peak foliage will also arrive in Steuben County, according to spotters in Corning, Hammondsport, and Hornell, who predict 90% change and bright to brilliant fall colors. In Tioga County, spotters in Owego predict peak foliage this weekend with 75% transition and bright yellow and green leaves, along with some oranges and reds.

In Monroe County, spotters in the town of Greece note that foliage change is accelerating and that leaves will be near-peak this weekend, with 65% transition and an increasingly vivid blend of green, red, and yellow leaves, with less color change in areas closer to Lake Ontario. In Livingston County, Geneseo observers expect foliage will be near-peak with 70% change and a nice mix of bright golds and yellows. Most of Tompkins County will be near-peak, according to spotters in Ithaca, with varying shades of red, orange, and yellow, and some green in areas near to Cayuga Lake. Foliage should approach near-peak conditions in Yates County near Penn Yan, with 50% transition and average shades of yellow highlighted by pops of red and orange. Higher elevations of the county have significantly more changed foliage.

In Cayuga County, spotters in Auburn predict 50% change with red and yellow leaves of average brilliance, while Fair Haven should see 35-50% color transition, and average to bright gold, orange, and yellow leaves. Foliage is expected to be at midpoint of change in Cortland County around Downtown Cortland, with 50% change and average to bright seasonal shades. Onondaga County spotters reporting from Pratts Falls in Manilus and Syracuse predict midpoint to near-peak foliage this weekend as color change is accelerating, with 45% or more color change with bright autumnal hues.

In Ontario County, spotters between Naples and Victor predict midpoint to near-peak foliage this weekend with 60% color change and a bright mix of reds, yellows, greens, and oranges. Reporting from Marcus Whitman Middle School in Rushville predict 45% change and average to bright yellow and green leaves, along with some reds. In Schuyler County, spotters in Watkins Glen, Burdett, and Rock Stream expect foliage to be at midpoint of change with more than 25% color transition, as trees are mostly green around Seneca Lake, but outlying areas are very bright and colorful. Foliage in Wayne County around Lyons will be at midpoint of change with 45% transition highlighted by average shades of orange and yellow, plus deep red.

In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Chautauqua County will be reaching peak foliage in the Chautauqua area with a brilliant mix of yellows, reds, and oranges, along with a touch of purple and gold. Southern Chautauqua County, along Chautauqua Lake, in the greater Jamestown area and Findley Lake, are showing peak or near-peak foliage, while the Lake Erie Concord Grape Belt is closer to midpoint. In Cattaraugus County, spotters reporting from Allegany State Park expect peak and past-peak foliage this weekend with 75-95% leaf change and average to bright shades of orange and yellow, along with a few bright pops of red and magenta.

In the Greater Niagara region, leaves will be reaching peak in Orleans County around Albion, with 75% color change with bright and brilliant reds, yellows, and oranges. In Erie County, spotters in the towns of Springville and Boston predict peak foliage with 80% change and average to vibrant red and orange leaves, while observers in East Aurora report 80% color change and peak foliage with bright shades of yellow and orange, along with some red. In Buffalo, reports expect near-peak foliage with more than 45-55% leaf change and bright shades of red, orange, and golden yellow, along with some green. Near-peak to peak foliage is expected in Wyoming County, according to observers at Letchworth State Park, with 75% color change with mostly bright red, orange, and yellow leaves.

In Genesee County, Batavia foliage will be at midpoint of change this weekend, with more than 45% transition and an abundance of bright orange leaves. Niagara County spotters at Niagara Falls predict near-peak foliage, with more than 50% color change and predominantly yellow leaves of average brilliance. Lewiston reports expect 50% transition and bright yellow and red leaves.

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, color change is accelerating in Jefferson County, with Alexandria Bay reports predicting 95% transition this weekend and a full range of brilliant fall colors. In St. Lawrence County, spotters on the Cedar Lake Overlook Trail at Trout Lake State Forest predict peak foliage with brilliant red and orange leaves. In Oswego County, Oswego observers predict near-peak foliage with 60% or more change and bright red, orange, and yellow leaves. Along the back roads of eastern Oswego County, brilliant shades of red and orange are washing over the landscape with bright yellows highlighting the changes.

In the Hudson Valley, Columbia County spotters in Old Chatham are predicting near-peak to peak leaves this weekend with up to 80% change and very brilliant ginger, tangerine, canary yellow, paprika, chili, peach, and scarlet leaves. Foliage should be around midpoint of change in Hudson, where spotters expect 50% change and average to bright green-yellow and orange leaves, along with splashes of red. In Dutchess County, around Hopewell Junction, expect foliage to be midpoint of change to near-peak with up to 40% color transition and increasing amounts of red, yellow, and orange leaves of average brilliance. Spotters in Beacon and Fishkill expect near-peak foliage this weekend with up to 60% leaf change and a beautiful palette of average to bright yellow, red, orange, and green leaves.

In Orange County, Newburgh spotters are predicting near-peak foliage this weekend with 60% color change, and orange and red leaves of average brilliance, while Middletown and Goshen observers expect foliage at midpoint of change with at least 40% transition and increasing amounts of orange and yellow leaves, plus some red. Spotters in Cornwall predict foliage nearing midpoint of change with 25% change and leaves featuring seasonal colors of average brilliance.

In Rockland County, foliage will be at midpoint of change in the New City area with 50% leaf transition and bright and brilliant red, purple, orange, yellow, and green leaves. Spotters at Bear Mountain State Park predict foliage approaching midpoint with 30% color change and average to bright shades of red, gold, and brown. Foliage will be nearing midpoint of change in Westchester County in White Plains with up to 40% transition and increasing red, yellow, and orange shades. In Putnam County, spotters in Cold Spring note that the village remains a sea of green with only a sprinkle of color, predicting only about 5% change by the weekend, while foliage along the surrounding major roads is much more progressed and up to 30% changed.

On Long Island, Suffolk County spotters reporting from Montauk expect foliage approaching midpoint of change this weekend with 30% color transition and bright red and orange leaves. Spotters at The Nature Conservancy at Mashomack Preserve on Shelter Island predict 20% change with accents of red and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Dogwoods are in full color, red maples about 33% changed and oaks are just beginning to change. On the North Shore around Sunken Meadow State Park, leaf transition is around 20% with emerging shades of red and yellow.

In Nassau County, at Hempstead Lake State Park in East Rockaway, observers predict 35% color change with mostly Kelly-green leaves along with splashes of crimson, marigold yellow, and rich coppery brown. Expect 20% transition in East Meadow and the surrounding area, where trees are mostly still green, with patches of yellow, gold, red, and purple, and some trees are already brown. Most of the parkways in Nassau County and Western Suffolk County - including the Northern State, Southern State, Wantagh, Meadowbrook and Sagtikos Parkway - are still green with some patches of color change. An exception is a section of the Wantagh Parkway between Southern State and Merrick Road, which is showing some nice color with 30-50% color change expected by the weekend. Some trees surrounding ponds and lakes are also exhibiting good colors, including Mill Pond Park in Wantagh. Spotters at Valley Stream State Park predict less than 15% foliage change with muted red and yellow leaves.

In New York City, Staten Island foliage spotters at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden expect 35% change with emerging touches of red, yellow, and orange leaves. In the southern portion of Brooklyn, spotters at Owl’s Head Park predict 35% change with increasing amounts of red and orange leaves. In central Brooklyn, spotters in the Crown Heights and Prospect Heights neighborhoods expect 30% transition with an abundance of bright yellow, plus some trees showing muted dark purple leaves. In Manhattan, on the Upper West Side, reports predict 20% foliage change highlighted by bright yellow leaves, while spotters on the Upper East Side in Central Park predict just under 20% change with bright touches of red and purple appearing.