New York state fall foliage report for week of Oct. 19-25

Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Oct. 19, 2022:

This is the sixth 2022 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon.

Bright, spectacular peak foliage will be found throughout much of the Capital-Saratoga, Finger Lakes, and Greater Niagara regions this weekend, as well as in the middle and upper portions of Central New York. Additionally, gorgeous near-peak leaves will be appearing throughout the Hudson Valley, based on reports from field observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

In the Capital-Saratoga region, Albany County spotters at Cohoes Falls predict peak foliage this weekend, with 80% leaf change and average-to-bright orange, gold, yellow and red leaves. Reports from John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville expect peak and just-past-peak foliage, with more than 90% color change and muted yellows, average oranges, and bright reds. Peak foliage will also arrive in Downtown Albany, with at least 55% transition and a nice mix of deep reds, bright oranges, yellows and greens.

Travelers will find peak foliage throughout most of Saratoga County, with some past-peak leaves in areas of higher elevation, according to spotters at Saratoga National Historical Park in Stillwater. Expect 75% leaf change with very brilliant pink, red, orange and burgundy leaves. In Fulton County, reports from Johnstown predict that leaves will be just-past-peak with more than 85% color change and red, purple, orange, and yellow leaves.

In the Finger Lakes, Monroe County spotters in the town of Greece are predicting peak foliage this weekend with 80% color change and vivid-to-brilliant shades of red and orange, along with some areas of yellow and green. Less color change is anticipated in areas closer to Lake Ontario. Near Rochester, spotters from Brighton also expect peak foliage with up to 60% change, and vibrant, robust yellow and yellow-green leaves, plus many beautiful red and orange leaves.

Foliage change has accelerated in Cayuga County, where spotters in Auburn are predicting peak leaves with 80% change and average-to-bright yellows and reds. In Ontario County, reports from Marcus Whitman Middle School in Rushville anticipate peak foliage with 90% change and extremely brilliant yellow, orange, and red leaves. Along the New York State Thruway from Naples to Victor, spotters predict near-peak foliage with 75% transition and bright red, orange, and yellow leaves. Peak foliage is arriving in Wayne County, where spotters in Lyons are predicting 90% change with vibrant pops of bright orange and deep red, along with large areas of yellow leaves.

Yates County foliage will reach peak this weekend, according to Penn Yan spotters, who project 60% color change with bright and very brilliant shades of yellow and orange, along with pops of red. In Chemung County, foliage will be peak and just-past-peak around Elmira, according to spotter there who predict near-total leaf transition and bright yellow, orange, red, and rust leaves.

Reports from Cortland County expect near-peak foliage in Cortland this weekend, with 60% color transition, and bright yellow and orange leaves, along with some red leaves. Onondaga County observers reporting from Liverpool predict that foliage will be near-peak this weekend with 65% color change and bright yellow and green leaves, along with touches of red. In Schuyler County, spotters in Watkins Glen, Burdett, and Rock Stream predict that foliage will be near-peak to peak this weekend with more than 50% color change and bright shades of yellow and orange.

Foliage will be just-past-peak in Tompkins County, according to Ithaca spotters, who are predicting nearly complete leaf change with average-to-bright shades of orange and yellow, plus some reds and browns. Steuben County spotters from Corning, Hammondsport, and Hornell predict just-past-peak foliage with complete color change and bright-to-brilliant shades of red, orange, gold, and yellow. Tioga County observers in Owego predict that leaves will be past-peak with 85% change, and a bright and beautiful mix of reds, yellows, and oranges.

In Central New York, Herkimer County spotters in Herkimer anticipate peak foliage with almost complete leaf change and mostly red and yellow leaves. Peak foliage will arrive in Madison County, according to spotters in Hamilton, who predict 70% change with bright reds and oranges among sweeping yellows. In Oneida County, Utica observers are predicting peak leaves with 85% color change and average-to-bright seasonal shades. Look for peak leaves in Schoharie County around Gilboa, where reports expect 90% color change and bright orange and yellow leaves.

In Otsego County, spotters in Cooperstown note significant leaf droppage due to winds over the past week and are predicting that foliage will be past-peak this weekend, with 95% color change. Leaves will be past-peak in Broome County, according to Binghamton observers, who are projecting 75% color change with bright red, orange, and green leaves. Foliage will also be past-peak in Chenango County, with nearly complete color change, and pops of red between bright yellow and orange leaves.

In the Greater Niagara region, Erie County spotters in Buffalo expect the arrival of peak foliage this weekend, with 75% color change and bright orange, red, and golden yellow leaves. Spotters in East Aurora predict 95% change with bright peak and just-past-peak shades of yellow, along with some oranges and hints of red. Peak conditions are predicted for Genesee County, according to spotters in Batavia, where more than 75% color change and mostly bright orange leaves are expected. In Niagara County, spotters in Lewiston predict peak foliage with more than 90% color change and very brilliant yellow, orange, and red leaves, while reports from Niagara Falls expect peak leaves with 80% change and a full range of fall colors.

Peak foliage is expected in Wyoming County this weekend, according to spotters in Warsaw, who predict 80% color change with mostly-bright red, orange, and yellow leaves. In Orleans County, trees are showing peak and past-peak foliage with 90% color change and very brilliant shades of yellow, orange, red, and deep red.

In the Hudson Valley, most of Columbia County will be at peak, with communities like Hudson featuring around 70% leaf change with bright and bold shades of orange, gold, bronze, and amber, along with some fiery reds. In Orange County, foliage will be at peak in Newburgh with 80% color change and bright red, and orange leaves, while Cornwall spotters expect near-peak foliage and more than 40% transition and yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance.

Dutchess County foliage spotters in Hopewell Junction predict near-peak to peak foliage this weekend, with 50-60% leaf change and bright red, yellow, and orange leaves, along with remaining green leaves. Foliage will be nearing peak in Beacon this weekend, according to spotters in Beacon, who are calling for bright shades of red, yellow, orange, and purple nicely mixed in with the remaining green.

In Rockland County, spotters in New City expect near-peak foliage with 65% color change, and bright and brilliant orange, red, and yellow leaves. Spotters at Bear Mountain State Park predict that foliage will be passing midpoint of change with 60% transition and average-to-vibrant shades of green, brown, red, and gold. Near-peak foliage is expected in Westchester County around White Plains, where spotters predict at least 50% change with bright seasonal shades.

Putnam County reports from Cold Spring expect about 30% of the leaves to have changed color by this coming weekend. Bright, brilliant shades of red, yellow, orange, and purple are appearing rapidly. The autumnal transition is even more advanced with peak conditions along surrounding major roads, including State Route 9D and the Taconic State Parkway, while near-peak colors will be found along the hiking trails and deep in the woods.

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, brilliant fall colors are now sweeping across the southwestern corner of Oswego County. Peak foliage should remain through the weekend with 80% leaf change and bright reds and oranges tempered with golden yellows. Foliage will be just-past-peak but still gorgeous in Jefferson County, according to spotters in Alexandria Bay, who predict complete leaf transition and a good mix of vivid seasonal shades.

On Long Island, spotters in Montauk predict near-peak to peak foliage this weekend with more than 50% leaf change and a bright mixture of green, red, orange, and yellow leaves. Spotters at The Nature Conservancy in Mashomack Preserve on Shelter Island predict that foliage will be at midpoint of change with 40% transition and some red and yellow leaves of average brilliance. The preserve’s dominant oaks haven’t yet begun to change, but sassafras and maple trees scattered throughout the preserve in concentrated areas, are hitting their peak, with recent weather accelerating the change and loss of leaves.

Along the Sunken Meadow/Sagtikos Parkway and into Sunken Meadow State Park on Suffolk County’s North Shore, colors are approaching midpoint with vibrant yellows and some emerging reds and oranges. However, closer to the Long Island Sound, many areas are still mostly green. Inland on the North Shore, and especially in areas near lakes and rivers like Caleb Smith State Park, colors are near-peak. Look for bright reds, yellows, oranges, and rust-colored leaves, even as some patches of green are still evident.

Nassau County spotters reporting from East Meadow and the surrounding area predict that foliage will be at midpoint of change with 50% color transition and mixes of gold, orange, and yellow leaves of average brilliance, plus some red, purple, rust, and brown leaves. Spotters at Valley Stream State Park expect foliage to be at midpoint of change, with 40% transition and emerging muted red and yellow leaves.

On average, western Long Island foliage should be at midpoint of transition by the weekend, but with some areas just beginning and many areas including secondary roads, neighborhoods, and small patches near-peak or at peak color. Trees around many ponds and lakes are peaking, including Belmont Lake State Park and Mill Pond Park in Wantagh. On the major roadways, the parkway system and Long Island Expressway trees are still exhibiting a lot of green, but many areas should be featuring some nice color for the weekend.

Trees along the Wantagh State Parkway from Southern State to Merrick Road and along the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway offer nice color and could be near-peak by the weekend. Trees surrounding the five Bethpage State Park golf courses are still mostly green, but the bike trails are showing color and the golf clubhouse parking lots now have trees showing near-peak colors.

In New York City, Manhattan foliage spotters on the Upper West Side predict 35% change with and yellow and red leaves of average brilliance. Spotters on the Upper East Side reporting from Central Park expect that foliage will be approaching midpoint of change with more than 25% transition and mostly gold leaves of average brilliance.

In southern Brooklyn, spotters at Owl’s Head Park predict up to 50% change by the weekend, with red and orange leaves of average brilliance. Reports from the Central Brooklyn Crown Heights and Prospect Heights neighborhoods anticipate 35% change with mostly yellow leaves and increasing shades of orange and purple. Spotters in Williamsburg and Greenpoint expect foliage around midpoint of change this weekend with 45% color change and bright lime, hunter green, ginger, canary yellow, muted red, and ochre leaves. On Staten Island, spotters at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden expect foliage will be at midpoint of change with 40% leaf transition, and red, yellow, orange, green, and purple leaves of average brilliance.

Foliage throughout the Catskills will be mostly past-peak this weekend. In Greene County, the Town of Catskill will be at peak, with nearly complete leaf change and very brilliant orange, yellow, and red leaves. Spotters reporting from the upper elevations of the county in Windham report that foliage is now past-peak, but some bright patches of red, yellow, orange, and purple leaves remain. Ulster County observers in New Paltz expect peak colors this weekend with 90% leaf change and a bright mix of yellow, orange, and green leaves, while spotters reporting from Belleayre Mountain Ski Area in Highmount expect conditions to be past-peak with nearly complete change and very brilliant seasonal colors.

In Delaware County, spotters in Delhi predict past-peak foliage with 90-100% color change and yellow-gold, gold, rust and purple leaves of average brilliance. Good color remains in the mountains, although there has been significant leaf droppage, particularly with the lower trees. In Sullivan County, observers in Liberty predict peak to past-peak foliage with 75% color change and fall colors average of brilliance, while spotters in Forestburgh expect for past-peak foliage with 90% color change, and bright, brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows.

In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, most of Chautauqua County is just-past-peak, according to spotters in Chautauqua, with brilliant yellows, reds and oranges dominating the landscapes, along with some shades of gold. While colors are extremely bright, some trees have begun to shed their leaves. Most leaves will also be past-peak in Cattaraugus County, with spotters in Little Valley anticipating complete leaf change with average shades of gold among pops of red and orange.

Foliage throughout the Adirondacks will be past-peak this weekend. In Warren County, leaves will be just-past-peak in the Lake George area, with 85-100% color change with average-to-bright yellow and red leaves. Spotters reporting from the Schumann Preserve at Pilot Knob in the Village of Fort Ann expect foliage to be just-past-peak but still exceptionally picturesque this weekend with nearly complete color change and bright yellow, orange, and red leaves.

In Essex County, foliage in Crown Point will be just-past-peak with complete leaf change and a colorful mix of bright and vivid golds, yellows, oranges, reds, and burgundies. Leaves will be past-peak in Lake Placid, with very brilliant shades of red, yellow, and orange remaining. Spotters at Whiteface Mountain Ski Area in Wilmington expect past-peak foliage with 95% leaf change. Similarly, reports from the surrounding Whiteface and Wilmington areas predict past-peak foliage with more than 95% color change and bright shades of red and orange, along with some yellows and purples. Several trees have lost their leaves, while others are clinging to peak colors.

In Franklin County, spotters in Malone report that foliage is now past-peak with orange and yellow leaves of average brilliance, despite significant leaf droppage. To the south, the Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab Lake areas are now past-peak with complete leaf transition, but still offer some muted canary, goldenrod, russet, mahogany, copper, and apricot leaves. In Hamilton County, foliage will be past-peak in the Lake Pleasant area, with an abundance of reds and yellows of average brilliance, along with significant droppage. Foliage is also past-peak in Hamilton County, according to spotters in Long Lake, with some remaining leaves offering shades of yellow and orange.