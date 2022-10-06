New York state fall foliage report for week of Oct. 6-12

Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Oct. 5, 2022:

Gorgeous peak fall colors are expected in the Adirondacks this weekend, with beautiful near-peak leaves to be found throughout most of the Catskills, plus parts of the Chautauqua-Allegheny, Thousand Islands-Seaway, and Finger Lakes regions, according to field observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

In the Adirondacks, travelers to the Tupper Lake area in Franklin County will find beautiful peak foliage this weekend with 90% color change, according to spotters at Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab Lake. Bright, breezy days and frosty nights have accelerated leaf change with a splendid palette of saffron, turmeric, yam, curry, paprika, ginger, cinnamon, eggplant, dandelion, buttercup, caramel, vermilion, and chili pepper-colored leaves, while mums and asters adorn the forest. Foliage will also be at peak in Saranac Lake with 85% color change with a bright and brilliant mix of reds, oranges, and yellows. In Malone, spotters are predicting 45% color change with an evolving array of bright red, yellow, and orange leaves.

In Hamilton County, spotters in Lake Pleasant predict peak foliage this weekend with 95% color change and average to bright red and orange leaves. Most areas seem to be changing rapidly, and with little leaf droppage. Long Lake observers note an accelerated rate of change and are expecting near-peak foliage with 85% transition and brilliant shades of red, yellow, and purple, along with some bright orange. Look for pockets of leaves at higher elevations to be at peak, with lower elevations a day or two behind. Spotters in Speculator anticipate peak foliage with more than 75% change highlighted by bright yellows and reds. Greater foliage change is expected at higher elevations. Benson spotters at Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center are expecting near-peak foliage with 70% change and very brilliant shades of red, yellow, and purple.

In Herkimer County, spotters in Old Forge predict peak colors this weekend with 90% leaf change and an abundance of brilliant reds, especially on the shores of lakes and rivers. All shades of orange are flourishing, with golds and yellows in abundance against the green pines.

In Essex County, spotters in Newcomb predict peak conditions this weekend with 80-90% transition and very bright orange and yellow leaves, plus splashes of bright red on the mountains and along roadsides. Lake Placid spotters expect near-peak leaves with 85% color change and brilliant yellows, along with bright shades of orange, red, and burnt orange. Ticonderoga foliage should be around 60% color change and passing midpoint, with shades of yellow, peach, and some red. Spotters at Whiteface Mountain and the surrounding area expect near peak conditions with 40-60% change and very bright orange, yellow, red, and green leaves, while reports from Crown Point predict foliage at midpoint of change with 40-50% color change with shades of gold, yellow, rust, highlighted by occasional bright orange or red.

In Clinton County, Plattsburgh reports anticipate foliage around midpoint of change with 40% color transition and increasing amounts of red and yellow leaves. Warren County foliage will be nearing peak in Queensbury, according to spotters who predict nearly 70% change and bright orange and red leaves. Conditions are slightly behind that in nearby Lake George,with 40-55% color change and a scenic blend of crimsons, brilliant yellows, and striking oranges. Overall, the northern portion of the county will be past midpoint, while some trees in the southern parts of the county have mostly unchanged leaves.

In the Finger Lakes, Steuben County spotters in Corning, Hammondsport, and Hornell are predicting near-peak foliage this weekend with up to 75% color change and bright to very brilliant shades of gold, yellow, and orange, along with some red. Foliage is heading toward midpoint of change in Tioga County, according to Owego observers, where leaves may be up to 40% changed. Chemung County reports from Elmira predict foliage around midpoint of change with 40% transition and increasing yellow, dark red, and orange leaves of average brilliance.

In the Monroe County community of Greece, expect a little less than 40% change this weekend with green leaves giving way to the brighter shades of red and orange, plus a good amount of yellow. Look for slightly less change in the City of Rochester and areas nearer to Lake Ontario. Spotters reporting from the Rochester suburb of Brighton expect 30% change with average to bright yellow leaves in maples, hickory trees, and white ash trees. Green-yellow leaves are starting to appear on Kentucky coffee trees, and red and orange leaves are beginning to show on maple and sassafras trees. Though not trees, the dogwoods and burning bushes showing vibrant red and dark red leaves.

Ontario County spotters in Canandaigua predict foliage approaching midpoint of change with up to 40% color transition and red and yellow leaves, while reports from Marcus Whitman Middle School in Rushville expect 20% change and some red and yellow leaves appearing. In Cortland County, spotters in Downtown Cortland are predicting 30% change with red leaves of average brilliance beginning to appear over the green and yellow. In Tompkins County, Ithaca spotters are predicting 35% transition with average to bright shades of orange, yellow, and red. In the northeast portion of the county, some spots are near peak, while the southern and western portions of the county is around midpoint of change, and even greener around Cayuga Lake.

Wayne County observers in Lyons are expecting foliage to near midpoint of change with 30% transition and an increasing amount of yellow, orange, and deep red leaves. Yates County spotters in Penn Yan predict 25% color change with average shades of yellow and green along with pops of red. Schuyler County spotters in Watkins Glen, Burdett, and Rock Stream are predicting 20% foliage change with mostly yellow and red leaves. Cayuga County spotters from Auburn expect more than 15% change with more red and yellow leaves of average brilliance appearing. In Onondaga County, spotters at Onondaga Lake Park in Syracuse predict 15-25% change with hints of seasonal colors of average brilliance.

In the Catskills, Greene County foliage spotters at higher elevations in the towns of Hunter and Windham predict near-peak foliage this weekend with 75% change and red, green, orange, and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Catskill spotters report foliage at midpoint of change with at least 50% transition. In Delaware County, observers from Delhi predict near-peak foliage with 75-80% color transition and an abundance of brilliant shades of purple, orange, yellow, and red.

In Ulster County, Belleayre Mountain Ski Area reports that fall colors are popping and predict near-peak conditions with 80% color change highlighted by bright orange leaves and some shades of red. Observers from Kingston expect about 50% transition with bright yellow, green, and orange leaves. Fall colors are quickly arriving in Sullivan County around Liberty, with 60% change and yellow, orange, and red leaves of average brilliance, while spotters in Forestburgh report 50% change with purple, yellow, and orange leaves.

In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Cattaraugus County observers in Little Valley expect foliage to be just past midpoint of change this weekend with 60% leaf transition, and featuring variations of orange, accented by yellows and reds. Spotters at Allegany State Park expect at least 55% change and near-peak conditions, while reports from Machias predict at least 30% change with red and yellow leaves of average brilliance.

In Chautauqua County, reports from Chautauqua Institution predict 50% foliage change, with bright yellow, red, and orange leaves. The inland area of the county along Chautauqua Lake, Findley Lake, and Greater Jamestown area should experience foliage at midpoint of change with varying seasonal shades. The Lake Erie shoreline is expected to be nearing midpoint of change.

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, St. Lawrence County spotters in Colton predict near-peak foliage this weekend with bright red, orange, and green leaves. Jefferson County reports from Alexandria Bay expect foliage will be at midpoint of change with 50% color transition. In Oswego County, observers in Oswego are predicting at least 35% change, with bright shades of red and orange underscored by pops of golden yellow and deep purples.

In Central New York, Otsego County, reports from Cooperstown and Oneonta are predicting 50% change this weekend with muted shades of yellow and orange, plus a little red. Some trees appear bare, while others are fully green. Observers from Goodyear Lake in Milford predict 45% transition with green, orange, and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Chenango County foliage should be at midpoint of change near Norwich, with 50% change featuring seasonal colors of average brilliance. In Oneida County, Utica observers predict 45% foliage change this weekend with varying shades of red and orange. In Broome County, Binghamton spotters are predicting leaves to be at midpoint of change with 45% transition highlighted by bright reds and oranges. In Herkimer County, reports from Herkimer are predicting 40% change, while Schoharie County observers in Sharon Springs expect foliage to be at midpoint of change with average autumnal hues.

In the Capital-Saratoga region, Washington County spotters from Fort Edward predict 40-45% change this weekend, with red, orange, and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Foliage will be at midpoint of change throughout Rensselaer County with a good mix of average to bright fall colors. Travelers can expect 50-60% foliage change in the northern and eastern parts of the county, and 40-50% change in the southern and western portions.

In Albany County, reports from John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville predict 40% change with a mix of fall colors of average brilliance continuing to emerge from the green backdrop. Spotters at Cohoes Falls expect foliage to be at midpoint of change with about 40% transition and orange, yellow, green-yellow, red, and green leaves of average brilliance. In Downtown Albany, observers predict foliage around midpoint of change with 35-40% color transition.

In Fulton County, spotters at Arkell Hall in Canajoharie predict 35% change with some yellow and orange leaves popping through the mostly green backdrop. In Saratoga County, spotters in Saratoga Springs are predicting up to 35% transition with an increasing mix of vibrant colors, including deep reds, bright oranges, ambers, and brilliant yellows.

In the Greater Niagara region, foliage should be at midpoint of change in Wyoming County near Warsaw, with 60% color change with average to bright red, orange, yellow, and green leaves. In Erie County, East Aurora observers are predicting midpoint of change this weekend with 40% transition and average shades of orange and yellow, while Springville spotters expect up to 40% foliage change with a nice mix of bright red and orange leaves. Reports from Buffalo expect 30% foliage change this weekend with emerging bright shades of red and purple.

In Genesee County, observers in Batavia expect about 20% change with primarily red leaves. Niagara County foliage spotters in Niagara Falls are predicting up to 25% change this weekend with yellow, red, and orange leaves of average brilliance, while Lewiston reports anticipate just 10% change with bright yellow and red leaves emerging. In Orleans County, spotters in Albion expect foliage to be nearing midpoint of change with bright shades of red and yellow.

In the Hudson Valley, Columbia County spotters in Hudson expect 35% foliage change this weekend with emerging yellow and orange leaves, along with some hints of red. Dutchess County reports from Beacon and Fishkill expect 30% color change with an increasing amount of average to bright yellow and red leaves, while spotters in Poughkeepsie predict more than 10% foliage change with some emerging red leaves. Color change will be greater in the northern portion of the county.

In Orange County, Newburgh spotters predict 40% change with orange and red leaves of average brilliance, along with some brown and green leaves. Reports from Goshen are expecting up to 30% leaf change with increasing amounts of yellow, orange, and red on the edges of trees. Spotters in Cornwall expect more than 10% change with areas of red and yellow leaves of average brilliance beginning to appear. In Rockland County, spotters in New City predict up to 30% transition red, orange, and purple leaves of average brilliance, while spotters at Bear Mountain State Park predict just a little more than 10% foliage change.

In Westchester County, spotters in White Plains expect up to 30% change with some seasonal shades of red, orange and yellow. In Putnam County, Cold Spring foliage is less than 5% changed with some red and yellow leaves just beginning to appear.

On Long Island, Nassau County reports from Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead predict less than 30% color change this weekend with vibrant Kelly green leaves joined by emerging patches of brilliant cinnabar and rust, as well as some golden yellow and ochre. Spotters in East Meadow expect 10% change with the mostly green backdrop beginning to show some yellow, red, and purple leaves, while observers at Valley Stream State Park predict 10% foliage change with muted reds and yellows.

Suffolk County spotters reporting from Montauk predict up to 25% foliage change with muted shades of green, red, and brown. Remnants of Hurricane Ian were felt across Suffolk County, particularly on the East End, and high winds and heavy rain have stripped leaves from some trees. Observers at The Nature Conservancy in Mashomack Preserve on Shelter Island expect about 15% color change with muted to average fall colors. Observers reporting from Sunken Meadow State Park on the North Shore predict just 10% transition this weekend with some average shades of yellow and red starting to arrive. Along the North Shore, the hills are still mostly covered in green with pockets of emerging color. Some maple trees are starting to show their autumnal brilliance, but the overall flora is still green.

In New York City, spotters in the southern portion of Brooklyn predict up to 30% change this weekend with mostly yellow leaves, while spotters in the Crown Heights and Prospect Heights neighborhoods expect about 15% change with green leaves surrendering to shades of yellow, plus sporadic hints of red-purple and orange. Reports from Williamsburg and Greenpoint predict 15% change, with bursts of bright canary, and gold-yellow leaves, along with some brown leaves.

On Staten Island, spotters at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden predict 25% transition with average yellow and orange hues amid the mostly green backdrop, with some leaf droppage following recent rain. Spotters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan predict 15% change with muted gold and purple leaves, while observers on the Upper West Side expect more than 10% color change with still mostly green leaves.