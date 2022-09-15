New York state fall foliage report for week of Sept. 14-20

Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Sept. 14, 2022:

This is the first 2022 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon.

New York State’s 2022 fall foliage season is underway, with the first signs of the spectacular seasonal colors to come appearing in several regions, including the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands-Seaway, Catskills, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Chautauqua-Allegheny, Greater Niagara, and Hudson Valley. This is according to the field reports from volunteer observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

Saranac Lake expect about 10% color change this weekend, as muted red, orange, and yellow leaves begin to appear over the greens of summer. Spotters in Tupper Lake expect more than 5% color change, with some areas changed up to 20%. As the leaves make their gradual transition toward dazzling bursts of brilliance, look for traces of copper and goldenrod along with spurts of burgundy and scarlet emerging from the predominantly green backdrop. In Essex County, Lake Placid spotters predict 10% leaf change, with touches of oranges and reds of average brilliance. In the Adirondacks , Franklin County spotters inexpect about 10% color change this weekend, as muted red, orange, and yellow leaves begin to appear over the greens of summer. Spotters inexpect more than 5% color change, with some areas changed up to 20%. As the leaves make their gradual transition toward dazzling bursts of brilliance, look for traces of copper and goldenrod along with spurts of burgundy and scarlet emerging from the predominantly green backdrop. In Essex County,spotters predict 10% leaf change, with touches of oranges and reds of average brilliance.

Spotters reporting from Schroon Lake and Newcomb expect less than 10% change with muted touches of orange and red. Travelers can expect about 10% color change in the Long Lake area of Hamilton County. Spotters there note that the very first leaves are starting to turn, especially in maple trees showcasing some early red and orange, while everything else still quite green. In Herkimer County, Old Forge foliage spotters predict up to 30% color change this weekend with muted shades of yellow, and burgundy, along with some early shades of red.

Alexandria Bay expect up to 20% color change this weekend, with yellow leaves of average brilliance. St. Lawrence County spotters in Colton are expecting up to 15% foliage change with some emerging pops of brilliant yellow. In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Jefferson County observers inexpect up to 20% color change this weekend, with yellow leaves of average brilliance. St. Lawrence County spotters inare expecting up to 15% foliage change with some emerging pops of brilliant yellow.

Delhi project up to 10% foliage change this weekend, with some bright pops of orange and yellow leaves just beginning to appear. Foliage will be less than 10% changed in Greene County, with some touches of orange in Catskill. Spotters in the towns of Windham and Hunter also predict less than 10% foliage change, with some yellow leaves arriving over the mostly green backdrop. Fall colors are just beginning to appear in the Catskills . In Delaware County, spotters inproject up to 10% foliage change this weekend, with some bright pops of orange and yellow leaves just beginning to appear. Foliage will be less than 10% changed in Greene County, with some touches of orange in. Spotters in the towns ofandalso predict less than 10% foliage change, with some yellow leaves arriving over the mostly green backdrop.

In Central New York , Oneida County spotters in Utica expect about 10% color change with average to bright shades of yellow, red, and orange.

Rochester spotters expect less than 10% color change, with some yellow leaves and touches of orange, red and some dark red. There’s very little change close to Lake Ontario from Greece to the Webster area, as well as in the southern and western parts of the county. In the Finger Lakes , some color is beginning to emerge in Monroe County, wherespotters expect less than 10% color change, with some yellow leaves and touches of orange, red and some dark red. There’s very little change close to Lake Ontario fromto thearea, as well as in the southern and western parts of the county.

Chautauqua Institution expect up to 20% color change with a beautiful mix of green, yellow, red, and orange leaves. In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, foliage change is underway in Chautauqua County, where spotters atexpect up to 20% color change with a beautiful mix of green, yellow, red, and orange leaves.

East Aurora expect a little more than 5% color change this weekend with some yellow leaves emerging over the mostly green canopy. In the Greater Niagara region, Erie County spotters inexpect a little more than 5% color change this weekend with some yellow leaves emerging over the mostly green canopy.

Hopewell Junction expect up to 10% color change this weekend with the emergence of some bright touches of red. Orange County spotters in Goshen and Middletown predict up to 10% color change with some bright yellow and red leaves beginning to appear. In the Hudson Valley , Dutchess County reports fromexpect up to 10% color change this weekend with the emergence of some bright touches of red. Orange County spotters inandpredict up to 10% color change with some bright yellow and red leaves beginning to appear.

Foliage change in other areas of the state will be 5% or less.

Volunteer Leaf Peepers

The I LOVE NY team of volunteer Leaf Peepers, located throughout the state’s 11 vacation regions, are tasked with keeping track of the color change in their area as leaves progress each week. The information is then used for fall foliage reports , which are posted online each week, featuring a detailed map of color change throughout New York State, vantage points for viewing spectacular foliage and suggested autumn getaways.

About Fall Foliage

The weekly foliage report, a detailed map charting fall color progress, vantage points for viewing spectacular foliage, suggested autumn getaways and weekly event listings are available by visiting the I LOVE NY web site at The weekly foliage report, a detailed map charting fall color progress, vantage points for viewing spectacular foliage, suggested autumn getaways and weekly event listings are available by visiting the I LOVE NY web site at www.iloveny.com/foliage . Reports are also available by dialing, toll-free, 800/CALL-NYS (800/225-5697) from anywhere in the U.S., its territories and Canada.