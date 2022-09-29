New York state fall foliage report for week of Sept. 28-Oct. 5

Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Sept. 28, 2022:

This is the third 2022 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon.

Beautiful fall colors continue to emerge across New York State. Foliage is expected to be at or beyond midpoint of change this weekend in parts of several regions, most significantly the Adirondacks and Catskills, according to field observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

In the Adirondacks, Franklin County foliage spotters in Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab expect 55-60% color change this weekend with muted to average fall colors of carmine, beet, cranberry, marmalade, marigold, apricot, daffodil, pineapple, banana, amber, and auburn. Recent precipitation seems to have invigorated leaf transition, which is expected to be at midpoint of change. Foliage should also be at midpoint of change in Saranac Lake, with around 50% leaf transition and a good mix of fall colors including pops of red, orange, and shades of purple. In the northern portion of the county, spotters in Malone predict 30% leaf change with red, orange, and yellow leaves of average brilliance.

Essex County spotters in Lake Placid also anticipate foliage around midpoint of change, with 40% leaf transition and bright, beautiful shades of orange and red. Wilmington spotters at Whiteface Mountain Ski Area and the surrounding area also predict that foliage will be at midpoint of change with 25-40% transition and average to bright red, green, yellow, and orange leaves. Spotters in Newcomb expect leaves to approach midpoint of change with 30-35% transition and green leaves gradually yielding to seasonal orange and yellow, plus increasing shades of red. Near Lake Champlain, reports from Crown Point predict up to 20% foliage change with some golden yellows and rusts, and an occasional bright yellow or a flash of orange.

In Herkimer County, Old Forge spotters are predicting foliage at midpoint of change this weekend with 55% color transition and mostly red and orange leaves, along with some emerging yellows. Hamilton County observers in Lake Pleasant expect foliage at midpoint of change with 50% transition and rapidly emerging bright shades of red and orange, while Long Lake reports predict 40% change and muted shades of red, purple, and orange. Spotters are predicting 35% color change in Benson at Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center, with leaves nearing midpoint by the weekend and showcasing shades of red, purple, and yellow.

In Clinton County, Plattsburgh spotters anticipate at least 25% foliage change this weekend, with some red among the muted green and yellow leaves. Lake George spotters in Warren County are predicting 25-40% color change. Towns in the northern parts of the county including Chester and Hague are closer to 40% and offering a good mix of deep reds, yellows, and oranges of average brilliance, while towns in the southern parts of the county, including Lake Luzerne, have more golden yellows and oranges of average brilliance. Spotters in Queensbury are predicting just 20% foliage change by the weekend with muted yellow and purple leaves, along with a touch of red. In the Adirondacks portion of St. Lawrence County, spotters from Lampson Falls in Clare predict 10% change by the weekend with sugar maples showing off some bright red leaves.

In the Catskills, Greene County observers reporting from the upper elevations of the towns of Hunter and Windham predict up to 70% change this weekend and a mix of green, yellow, and red leaves of average brilliance. To the east, in Catskill, spotters are expecting about 25% color change with average shades of orange and red. In Delaware County, reports from the Delhi area are predicting up to 55% change with average to bright shades of yellow and red along the roadways, while hillsides are predominantly green. Foliage in the Bovina area should be more than 35% changed with a nice mix of fall colors, and at least 20% changed around Bloomville.

In Sullivan County, spotters in Liberty predict 30% change with bright red, orange, and yellow leaves, while spotters in Forestburgh are expecting a little more than 25% transition and yellow and orange leaves emerging. Ulster County observers in Woodstock are expecting 25% foliage change this weekend with green, yellow, and orange leaves of average brilliance, and spotters at Belleayre Mountain Ski Area in Highmount are anticipating 20% or more change with muted to average shades red and orange.

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Jefferson County foliage spotters from Alexandria Bay expect about 40% change this weekend with average shades of yellow and orange, and some pockets of red. St. Lawrence County reports from Madrid predict up to 25% change, highlighted by emerging shades of orange, red, and yellow. In Oswego County, observers expect 20% foliage change in Oswego with bright of red and orange leaves.

In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, foliage change is predicted to average 35% in Chautauqua County, with green, yellow, red, and orange leaves of average brilliance. The inland area of the county, along Chautauqua Lake, Findley Lake, and the Greater Jamestown area, should experience foliage at midpoint of change with varying shades of yellow, red, orange, and some green on display. The Lake Erie shoreline and northern portion of the county are expected to vary, with most of the area between the just beginning to midpoint of change stages. In Cattaraugus County, spotters at Allegany State Park in Salamanca predict 35% change with muted shades of yellow appearing in maple trees, while spotters at Mystic Water Resort in Limestone are expecting 25% foliage change with yellow highlights amid the mostly green leaves, and increasing pops of orange and red.

In Central New York, leaves may be up to 50% changed in Chenango County this weekend, according to foliage spotters in Norwich, with mostly yellow and red leaves. In Oneida County, observers in Utica expect about 30% change with average to bright yellow and red leaves emerging. Broome County spotters in Binghamton predict 25% change with bright red and orange leaves interspersed with the otherwise mostly green landscape. In Montgomery County, Gloversville spotters predict 25% change with yellow and orange leaves appearing. Foliage change is expected to be around 20% in Herkimer County, according to reports from Herkimer, and 20% changed in Otsego County near Cooperstown at Otsego Lake and The Farmers' Museum.

In Schoharie County, spotters in Warnerville are predicting up to 15% color change with some muted to average shades of red, orange, and yellow appearing through the otherwise mostly green backdrop. Foliage change is still in the early stages in Madison County, according to spotters in Hamilton, with about 10% change predicted and featuring emerging orange and yellow hues.

In the Capital-Saratoga region, Rensselaer County foliage spotters predict 15-30% transition in the western and southern portions of the county this weekend, while color change in the eastern and northern portions color change should range between 30-40%, offering some brilliant colors in the higher elevations. In Albany County, reports from Thacher State Park in Voorheesville anticipate 20% change with red leaves of average brilliance, plus some orange and yellow. Spotters at Cohoes Falls predict at least 15% color change with muted to average shades of burnt orange, green-yellow, and yellow. Observers in Loudonville expect up to 25% change with brilliant red, peach and orange leaves, while leaf transition in Downtown Albany is around 10%, with some splashes of red and orange.

Fulton County spotters in Gloversville are expecting 30% change this weekend with average to bright yellow and orange leaves. In Saratoga County, spotters from Saratoga Springs are expecting up to 20% transition with brightening fall shades of yellow, red, and orange visible throughout the area, along with subtle golds. Washington County spotters in Fort Edward predict at least 15% change and occasional pops of yellow and red, with accelerated transition in the northernmost portion of the county.

In the Greater Niagara region, Wyoming County observers in Warsaw predict 50% color change over the weekend with average to bright green, red, orange, and yellow leaves. In Niagara County, spotters at Niagara Falls expect 20% leaf change with average shades of yellow, red, and orange, while Lewiston reports predict minimal change with 5% change and some bright yellow and red leaves.

In Erie County, spotters in Buffalo predict 15% foliage change as some golden yellows and reds continue to develop. Spotters in East Aurora expect more than 10% change highlighted by average shades of yellow and orange, along with a small number of reds, while Springville is expecting a little more than 5% change and some bright red leaves beginning to appear.

In Orleans County, spotters from Albion predict 15% change with mostly muted to average shades of red and yellow, along with a few trees featuring bright red and yellow leaves. In Genesee County, observers reporting from Batavia predict a little more than 10% color change.

In the Hudson Valley, Orange County spotters reporting from Middletown and Goshen expect up to 30% leaf change over the weekend with average shades of orange and yellow. Observers in Newburgh are expecting up to 15% foliage change as orange, red, and brown leaves of average brilliance begin to appear over the mostly green canopy. Cornwall spotters expect less than 10% color change this weekend with a small number of red leaves of average brilliance beginning to show.

In Columbia County, reports from Hudson expect up to 25% change with yellow and orange leaves appearing. Westchester County spotters in White Plains are predicting up to 20% leaf change this weekend, highlighted by pops of red and yellow leaves. In Dutchess County, spotters in Beacon expect at least 15% change with yellow leaves of average brilliance and some early hints of red. Foliage change will be minimal around Poughkeepsie.

In Rockland County, spotters at Bear Mountain State Park predict less than 10% leaf change by the weekend with mostly green leaves dominating the landscape, while spotters in New City expect 5-10% foliage change with a few muted shades of red. In Putnam County, spotters in Cold Spring are predicting less than 5% change.

In the Finger Lakes, Steuben County spotters reporting from Corning, Hammondsport, and Hornell expect up to 50% leaf change over the weekend with some brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow. In Monroe County, reports from the Rochester suburb of Brighton are predicting more than 20% change with bright shades of yellow appearing in maple, white ash, and hickory trees, along with some bright red and orange leaves emerging from maples. More than 20% foliage change is also expected in nearby Greece, with a steadily increasing number of yellow leaves, plus vivid reds and oranges beginning to appear on certain trees. Observers note that foliage is generally more vibrant south and east of the Rochester area.

In Cortland County, spotters in Cortland predict 15% foliage change with emerging yellow leaves, while Livingston County spotters in Geneseo expect up to 15% foliage change and bright shades of orange and yellow.Tompkins County observers in Ithaca are predicting 15% leaf change with muted to average yellow and red leaves appearing. Wayne County reports from Lyons are predicting 15% change with yellow leaves starting to shine through in larger patches, plus emerging small areas of deep red and orange.

In Onondaga County, spotters around Pratts Falls Park in Pompey and Onondaga Lake in Syracuse predict up to 15% change with some early shades of red. Spotters in Downtown Syracuse expect a little more than 5% foliage change this weekend with emerging

copper leaves of average brilliance. Chemung County reports from Elmira expect 10% change with some yellow and orange leaves appearing in areas of higher elevation. In Ontario County, spotters in Rushville expect 10% foliage change with muted spots of red and yellow amid a sea of green.

In Schuyler County, observers in Watkins Glen, Burdett, and Rock Stream are predicting just 10% foliage change by the weekend with an abundance of muted green leaves, while Yates County spotters in Penn Yan predict 10% color and some bright pops of red. In Cayuga County, Fair Haven spotters are expecting about 5% change with seasonal colors just beginning to show. Spotters in Auburn are expecting just under 5% change, as yellow and red leaves of average brilliance are just beginning to appear.

On Long Island, Nassau County reports from Hempstead Lake Park in West Hampstead expect up to 20% change this weekend with mostly vibrant Kelly green leaves and large patches of crimson, rust, and golden-brown leaves. Spotters in East Meadow are predicting 5% change with some patches of yellow and red leaves beginning to appear.

In Suffolk County, Montauk Point spotters expect up to 15% change with some red and brown leaves of average brilliance. At The Nature Conservancy in Mashomack Preserve on Shelter Island, spotters are anticipating 10% transition and some muted to average fall shades beginning to appear. Less than 10% change is expected on the North Shore, according to spotters at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park. Sycamore trees are starting to change color, even as the maples, oaks and most other trees are clinging to their green leaves.

In New York City, Staten Island reports from Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Gardens predict up to 15% change this weekend with some bare trees due to recent storms. Manhattan spotters from the Upper East Side expect about 10% change this weekend with some average to bright gold leaves beginning to appear.