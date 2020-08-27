New York State Insurance Fund offers credit for PPE purchases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York State Insurance Fund began a new program this week to reward businesses for personal protective equipment purchases.

According to a Tuesday news release, the PPE Premium Credit Program is designed to make it more affordable for NYSIF policyholders to get back to business safely. Workers’ comp policyholders can earn up to a $500 credit for qualifying PPE supplies, including masks, goggles, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer and other COVID-19 safety related items.

Under the new initiative, current workers’ comp policyholders can earn a 5% credit of their annual premium on the purchase of PPE, with a maximum reimbursement of $500.

“With the PPE Premium Credit Program, we aim to assist companies around the state make the transition back to work in a safe and affordable way,” NYSIF Executive Director and CEO Eric Madoff said in a statement.

NYSIF is the largest workers’ compensation carrier in New York state. For more about this program, visit nysif.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0