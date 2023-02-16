New York state is hosting a free snowmobiling weekend for riders from other states and Canada.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday announced that beginning March 3 to 5, and annually thereafter, the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday in March will be free for all out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers.

During this promotional weekend, the requirement to register in New York is waived for properly registered and insured out-of-state snowmobiling enthusiasts wishing to explore New York's 10,500 miles of snowmobile trails.

"With the support of local governments and snowmobile clubs, we are so glad to welcome out-of-state snowmobilers each year to New York State trails," Hochul said in a statement. "By offering this free snowmobiling weekend at the same time each year, our hope is to spur friendships, get annual trips on calendars and boost promotion of upstate tourism. Our expansive snowmobile network gives visitors and tourists an incredible opportunity to explore our state."

Out-of-state and Canadian participants must operate a snowmobile that is registered in their home state/Province and must carry any applicable insurance as required. Outside of this promotion, out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers are required to register their snowmobiles with New York state.

In a news release, the governor's office said the state has made an ongoing commitment to snowmobile trail maintenance and its local grants program is funded by snowmobile registration fees collected by the Department of Motor Vehicles and deposited into the Snowmobile Trail Development and Maintenance Fund.

Trail conditions vary depending on snowfall amounts and other factors, so officials caution snowmobilers, fishermen, skiers and snowshoers to put safety first and to proceed with extreme caution before venturing on ice- or snow-covered bodies of water. The unusually warm weather conditions forecasted over the next week and associated runoff could undermine existing ice.

The New York State Snowmobile Association website provides information about snowmobiling and snowmobile clubs, and the state has an online guide from I LOVE NY to snowmobile trips.