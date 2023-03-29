Milk production in New York state is continuing to rise, but the price received by farmers has dropped.

After making gains of 3.5% in January over the total production recorded in January 2022, production in February rose 2.9% compared to the previous year.

According to the latest report for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Northeast Region, milk production in February totaled 1.22 billion pounds, compared to 1.18 billion pounds in February 2022.

The number of milking cows in the state in February was 630,000 — an increase of 10,000 from February 2022. Per-cow milk production was 1,940 pounds, an increase of 25 pounds from the previous year.

The average milk price received by New York farmers in January 2023, at $23.70 per hundredweight, was down $1.20 from December 2022 and down $1.00 from January a year ago.