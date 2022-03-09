Number of farms in New York state holds steady, bucking national trend

The number of farms being operated in New York state was unchanged between 2020 and 2021, which went against the national trend of decreasing farms and total amount of land in farming.

According to the latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the number of farms in New York held steady from 2020 to 2021 at 33,400. The total amount of land dedicated to farming (6,900,000 acres) and the average size farm (207 acres) also remained unchanged.

As a whole, the United States lost about 650 farms between 2020 to 2021, and the amount of land being farmed decreased by about 1.3 million acres.

The USDA also provided a breakdown of number of farms in each state by sales volume ranges. For New York farms by amount of sales in 2021, the numbers are as follows:

$1,000 - $9,999: 15,500

$10,000 - $99,999: 11,500

$100,000 - $249,999: 2,850

$250,000 - $499,999: 1,700

$500,000 - $999,999: 930

$1000,000 or more: 920

