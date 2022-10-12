NY counties urge state to probe rural bank cuts

ALBANY — Just as many retail merchandise companies have beefed up their online presence while scaling back on bricks and mortar stores, many banks have closed branches, encouraging customers to use web-based services for their account services.

It's a trend that has had significant impacts on residents of rural counties.

According to the New York State Association of Counties, small business owners, senior citizens and people lacking transportation are the ones who are most negatively affected by bank closures.

But the association isn't just bemoaning the trend.

In a resolution recently adopted by the group representing county governments, it is urging Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature to commence an investigation into the closure of bank branches in rural counties.

"The counties are gravely concerned that the closure of additional local bank branches will place communities and their consumers in a state of hardship if New York State does not commence an investigation into this crisis," the association states in its resolution.

The association also notes "there is no reason to believe that this trend will dissipate without appropriate intervention."

A reduction in the number of bank branches has been playing out nationally since 2009, a year marked by headlines reporting on the financial crisis hitting the economy. Up until then, the number of bank branches had been increasing for decades.

The closures, according to federal data, accelerated during the pandemic, with the number of bank branches declining by almost 4% between 2020 and 2021, with more than 3200 branches shut.

Many consumers have adapted to the expansion of online banking services. But the Association of Counties points out that bank "deserts" in rural areas is a significant problem due to the fact many communities lack reliable internet access.

In a statement released to CNHI, Clare Cusack, president and CEO of New York Bankers Association, said: “Bankers are committed to meeting their customers’ demands for service and convenience. Today, there is an unprecedented range of consumer banking choices, and networks are changing as a result of customer choice.

"To serve customers in areas where building or maintaining a branch is not feasible, some banks are introducing innovative technologies to serve customers safely and conveniently,” Cusack added.

The reduction of banking services in the nation's rural regions has also sparked concern from the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

In a report last April, the agency noted most of the banking "deserts" -- defined as having no branches within a 10-mile radius from a census tracts center -- are in rural areas.

"Overall, rural census tracts are 10 times more likely to be in a banking desert than urban tracts," the bureau found.

Beyond the statistics, dwindling banking services in rural areas has resulted in increased financial challenges for residents.

"Rural consumers are more likely to be credit invisible, forcing them to turn to more expensive alternatives to bank credit such as payday loans and pawn shops," the federal consumer agency said. "And, lower credit scores mean rural consumers pay higher rates on their mortgages – even though they are least able to afford it."