NY Farm Bureau backs path to citizenship for undocumented dairy workers

The farm bureau has met with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. Most of her Republican colleagues, including central New York's U.S. Rep. John Katko, have signaled stiff opposition to a path to citizenship for people in the country illegally.

Asked last week if she supports citizenship for dairy farmworkers already in this country, Stefanik said she supports a legal status referred to in a previous bill as a "certified agricultural worker." According to the bill language, the worker would only be able to apply for permanent resident status after fulfilling an unspecified "certain amount" of agricultural labor for "a number of years." Stefanik said she opposes Biden’s plan and will co-sponsor the narrower bill that addresses current farmworkers and the H2A expansion.

"The Biden immigration plan is much more sweeping," Stefanik said. "It is broad amnesty with zero dollars for border security, which is really important in a district like mine."

In other priorities, Fisher said the farm bureau is also lobbying the state and federal government to make farmworkers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. "We must protect the health and safety of the essential workers that our food supply relies on in this country," he said.

The Farm Bureau announced other federal priorities for this year in a press call Wednesday, including normalizing agricultural trade with China, increasing it with other parts of Asia and Europe, including signing the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which former President Trump scuttled, and licensing more meat processing plants in New York State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1