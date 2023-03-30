Better weather forecasting can benefit solar power generation and improve the reliability of the power grid in New York state, experts said this week.

The New York Power Authority and its research partners have completed a multi-year study to help the state’s growing solar industry deploy weather forecasting technology to better anticipate power generation.

In a news release, the power authority said the project addresses challenges raised by the uncertainty related to solar output by offering advanced forecasting methods and making a roadmap to help maintain grid reliability, optimize production of renewables, and reduce operating costs. The technology will help advance the state’s goal of at least 10 gigawatts of distributed solar by 2030 and move New York closer to its goal of 70% renewable generation by 2030 and a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040.

The study, the final $1.5 million phase of a $2.4 million project, lays out lessons learned for how forecasting can be deployed, improved and integrated to allow grid operations to remain effective as solar becomes more integral to day-to-day grid operations.

The research was funded by NYPA, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, and the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office, and co-managed by EPRI, an independent, non-profit energy R&D institute. Other partners included National Center for Atmospheric Research, Brookhaven National Lab and the State University of New York at Albany. Advisors included the New York Independent System Operator and Central Hudson, a New York distribution utility.

“As solar systems become more widespread in New York State, high quality weather forecasting models will be vital to the operations of utilities and independent system operators,” said Alan Ettlinger, senior director of the New York Power Authority’s Research, Technology Development and Innovation team. “The New York Power Authority team was able to show how more extensive data and advanced solar-focused models increase the degree of accuracy and granularity that will be needed to maintain grid reliability and support operations.”