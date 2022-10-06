NY Thruway rest stop in Seneca County reopens with upstate's first full-time Shake Shack

After being closed for more than a year, Junius Ponds Service Area has reopened to Thruway motorists.

The rest stop along Interstate 90 westbound in Seneca County opened Thursday morning. The new facility features the first full-time Shake Shack location in upstate New York — the chain has a location at the Saratoga Race Course — and Starbucks with a drive-thru. An Applegreen Market Store and Taste NY drinks and food are also on site.

Junius Ponds' other amenities include outdoor seating, space for farm markets and food trucks, and a dog walking area. A digital tourism kiosk, private nursing area and two electric vehicle chargers will be available later, according to the state Thruway Authority.

The service area is the third to reopen after being reconstructed as part of a $450 million project that is not funded by state tax dollars or Thruway toll revenue. Empire State Thruway Partners, led by Ireland-based Applegreen, is overseeing the project and rebuilding 23 of the 27 Thruway service areas. The group was awarded a 33-year contract to operate the service areas. The agreement requires Empire State Thruway Partners to pay 0.84% of the facilities' gross sales to the Thruway Authority.

Junius Ponds joins Indian Castle and Chittenango as the first rebuilt service areas to reopen. Indian Castle reopened in late August, while Chittenango opened on Sept. 12.

The project has faced delays due to supply chain issues and other factors. Ten service areas, including Chittenango, Indian Castle and Junius Ponds, closed in July 2021 for reconstruction. An initial timeline projected that the first service areas, including Junius Ponds, would reopen early this year. But with the delays, the opening date was pushed back to the third quarter of this year — sometime between July 1 and Sept. 30. Junius Ponds did not reopen until the first week of the fourth quarter.

With Junius Ponds now open, the Seneca Service Area on I-90 westbound near Rochester will close for construction. Fuel services will remain available, but there will be no restaurants or restrooms at the stop.